ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team will have six athletes hoping to medal at Saturday’s Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse. The top two finishers at each weight class advance to the PIAA Super Regional Tournament, also as Altoona Fieldhouse, next weekend. There will be true second matches wrestled where needed.
District 6, 8, 9 and 10 each got two representatives into the tournament. Not all weights have a full 8-man bracket as District 8 was unable to fill some.
Bison Evan Davis (106) , Luke Freeland (138), Karson Kline (145), Carter Chamberlain (172), Mark McGonigal (215) and Oliver Billotte (215) will all take to the mats Saturday with a Top 2 finish in their sights.
McGonigal, a third-place finisher last year at 152, is the top seed at 215. Returning regional champ Nikolas Miller (Central Mountain), who was first at 195, is on the opposite side of the bracket. McGonigal topped Miller 7-3 in a dual meet this season.
Freeland and Chamberlain find themselves in the top half of their respective brackets, meaning semifinal meetings with top seeds Matt Sarbo (Altoona) and Trey Kibe (Mifflin County) loom. Both Sarbo and Kibe are returning regional champions.
Davis, Kline and Billotte all avoid the top seeds in their weight classes until the finals. If they make it, all could get rematches with District 4-9 champs in the finals. Billotte took second at 285 last year.
Williamsport’s Carl Nasdeo is the top seed at 106, Millionaire Riley Bower is the No. 1 seed at 145 and Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon has the top spot at 285. Bower is a returning regional champ. Nasdeo was fourth at 106 last season, while Schon was the runner-up at 215.
Other returning regional champions include: Cathedral Prep’s Jacob VanDee (113) and Paniro Johnson (152) and Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey (120), Jude Swisher (132), Ethan Richner (160) and Ethan Rossman (189). Bellefonte was the team champion at last year’s meet.
None of Swisher, Richner or Rossman are top seeded Saturday.
Williamsport’s Carter Weaver (132), State College’s Pierson Manville (132), General McLane’s Jackson Spires (160) and Meadville’s Griffin Buzzell (189 round out the top seeds.
Weaver lost to Aikey last season in the 120-pound finals, while Buzzell fell to Rossman in the 182-pound title bout.
Northwest Class 3A Pairings
Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, grade, school and record. The Top 2 finishers at each weight qualify for the PIAA Super Regional Tournament next weekend in Altoona. A true second place match will held when needed to determine the runner-up. Records for the District 8 wrestlers were not provided.
Team Key: Altoona (ALT), Bellefonte (BEL), Brashear (BRA), Cathedral Prep (CP), Central Mountain (CM), Clearfield (CF), DuBois (D), General McLane (GM), Hollidaysburg (HOL), Juniata (JUN), McDowell (M), Meadville (MEA), Mifflin County (MC), Obama Acadmey (OA), Punxsutawney (P), Selinsgrove (SEL), State College (SC), Taylor-Allderdice (ALD)Westinghouse (WES), Williamsport (WIL)
106 pounds
(4/9-1) Cael Nasdeo, 10, WIL, 14-0 vs. (10-2) Logan Sallott, 10, M, 5-1; (6-2) Garrett Choates, 11, BEL, 11-8 vs. (8-1) Cameron Suzensky, 9, OA; (10-1) Sam Stabb, 10, CP, 8-2 vs. (4/9-2) Evan Davis, 10, CF, 15-7; (6-1) Casey Smith, 10, JUN, 18-1, bye.
(10-1) Jacob Van Dee, 11, CP, 8-0 vs. (4/9-2) Ryan Gavason, 9, SEL, 18-9; (6-2) Aidan O’Shea, 11, BEL, 14-3 vs. (8-2) Santiago Bradbury, 9, WES; (4-9-1) Luke Segraves, WIL, 10, 3-5 vs. (10-2) Ben Watkins, 8, GM, 8-10; (8-1) Jacob Goldberg, 11, ALD vs. (6-1) Nic Allison, 11, 16-0.
120 pounds
(6-1) Lane Aikey, BEL, 12, 2-0 vs. (10-2) Ethan Brest, 9, GM, 12-9; (4/9-2) Devin Harris, 9, WIL, 7-6 vs. (8-1) Dylan Mayer, 12, ALD; (10-1) ian Irvin, 10, CP, 5-1 vs. (6-1) Caleb Fasick, 10, ALT, 9-6; (8-2) William Davenport, 10, BRA vs. (4/9-1) Davey Aughenbaugh, 9, D, 15-4.
126 pounds
(4/9-1) Carter Weaver, 10, WIL, 16-2 vs. (10-2) Alex Kinder, 10, MEA 5-3; (6-2) Owen Woolcott, 12, SC, 10-4 vs. (8-1) Ryan Barnard, 12, BRA; (10-1) Phillip Stark, 12, CP, 8-2 vs. (4/9-2) Brendan Orr, 10, D, 10-8; (8-2) Calvin Cooley, 9, ALD vs. (6-1) Luke Simcox, 9, CM, 18-2.
132 pounds
(6-1) Pierson Manville, 9, SC, 15-1 vs. (4/9-2) Aiden Gaughler, 11, SEL, 29-4; (10-2) Westin Chess, 10, MEA, 11-5 vs. (8-1) Duane Cooper, 12, WES; (4/9-1) Braden Bower, 11, WIL, 17-2 vs. (6-2) Jude Swisher, 11, BEL, 17-1; (10-1) Kaemen Smith, 11, CP, 10-1, bye.
138 pounds
(6-1) Matt Sarbo, 12, ALT, 7-1 vs. (10-2) Elijah Hunt, 11, CP, 8-3; (4/9-2) Luke Freeland, 11, CF, 6-6 vs. (8-1) Troy Jacobson, 12, ALD; (10-1) Logan Carrick, 11, M, 8-1 vs. (6-2) Taylor Weaver, 11, CM, 17-5; (8-2) Jermaine Williams, 11, BRA vs. (4/9-1) Chandler Ho, 12, D, 20-3.
145 pounds
(4/9-1) Riley Bower, 11, WIL, 18-0 vs. (6-2) Kyler Everly, 11, MC, 12-4; (10-2) Steffan Lynch, 10, CP, 10-1, bye; (6-1) Griffin Walizer, 9, CM, 16-6 vs. (4/9-2) Karson Kline, 11, CF, 16-5; (10-1) Matt Leehan, 12, GM, 12-3, bye.
152 pounds
(10-1) Paniro Johnson, 12, CP, 9-0 vs. (6-2) Carter Weaverling, 10, SC, 9-7; (4/9-2) Brady Smith, 10, P, 6-2 vs. (8-1) Nate Lucas, 12, ALD; (6-1) Rocco Serafini, 9, CM, 14-7 vs. (10-2) Artis Simmons, 10, M, 4-2; (4/9-1) Roman Morrone, 11, WIL, 17-1, bye.
160 pounds
(10-1) Jackson Spires, 12, GM, 12-2 vs. (4/9-2) Ryan Gildersleeve, 12, D, 14-8; (6-2) Campbell Walls, 12, HOL, 15-4 vs. (8-1) Hussein Mganga, 11, BRA; (4/9-1) Coy Bastian, 12, SEL, 27-3 vs. (10-2) Kelyn Blossey, 11, CP, 8-4; (6-1) Ethan Richner, 12, BEL, 17-0, bye.
172 pounds
(6-1) Trey Kibe, 12, MC, 14-0 vs. (10-2) Owen Shetler, 10, CP, 5-5; (4/9-2) Carter Chamberlain, 9, CF, 13-8 vs. (8-1) Mateo Bradbury, 10, WES; (10-1) Magnus Lloyd, 9, GM, 19-3 vs. (6-20 Lance Urbas, 12, SC, 14-1; (4/9-1) Nick Crisp, 12, SM, 10-0, bye.
189 pounds
(10-1) Griffin Buzzell, 11, MEA, 9-0 vs. (4/9-2) Steven Miller, 10, SEL, 29-6; (6-2) Ethan Rossman, 12, BEL, 16-1 vs. (8-1) Bryan Allen, 12, OA; (4/9-1) Waylon Wehler, 10, SM, 11-0 vs. (10-2) James Laird, 12, GM, 18-4; (6-1) Carson Manville, 12, SC, 7-0, bye.
215 pounds
(4/9-1) Mark McGonigal, 11, CF, 17-3 vs. (10-2) Rhoan Woodrow, 10, MEA, 11-5; (6-2) Ty Price, 12, SC, 11-6 vs. (8-1) Bryson Jones, 12, OA; (10-1) John Campbell, 12, CP, 11-0 vs. (4/9-2) Ryan Aument, 12, SEL, 20-6; (8-2) Sebastian Romero, 10, ALD vs. (6-1) Nikolas Miller, 12, CM, 18-6.
285 pounds
(4/9-1) Nate Schon, 12, SEL, 32-0 vs. (10-2) Wilson Spires, 10, GM, 16-6; (6-2) Harrison Schoen, 12, SC, 9-7 vs (8-1) Hamadi Muhina, 11, BRA; (10-1) Mark Chambers, 12, M, 8-0 vs. (4/9-2) Oliver Billotte, 11, CF, 18-2; (6-1) Trevor Manley, 12, ALT, 12-5, bye.