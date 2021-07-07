The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association released its 2021 High School All-State team on Tuesday.
Clearfield’s Emma Hipps and Lauren Ressler were named to the 4A team, while Curwensville’s Abby Pentz and Joslynne Freyer garnered 2A nods, and Glendale’s Lilley Vereshack and Kyla Campbell were on the 1A team.
Ressler was named to the 4A first team as a first baseman along with Saucon Valley’s Jennifer Barbera.
Hipps was tabbed as a second team pitcher, as was St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Haley Gravish of Hamburg Area.
Beaver Area’s Payton List was tabbed as the 4A Player of the Year.
In 2A, Pentz was tabbed as a first team outfielder. Also at the position were Lancaster Mennonite’s Madeline Gertz, Chartiers-Houston’s Bella Hess and Holy Cross’ Kaci Kranson.
Freyer garnered first team designated player honors, as did Laurel’s Addison Neal.
Line Mountain pitcher Kya Matter was tabbed as the 2A player of the year.
Vereshack was tabbed as a second team outfielder. Also receiving honors were Tri-Valley’s Grace Header and West Greene’s Olivia Kiger.
Campbell was selected as a second team utility, along with Bucktail’s Emma Poorman.
Montgomery pitcher Faith Pershing was the 1A Player of the Year.
“Both Lilley and Kyla are determined athletes, fantastic students and great teammates,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “They were incredible impact players this year and it is awesome to see them recognized for their hard work.”
Hipps, who as also named The Progress’ Player of the Year, posted an ERA of 1.90, while tossing 19 complete games. She struck out 232 batters and walked just 13 in 125 innings. Hipps had six shutouts, firing a perfect game against Curwensville and a no-hitter in the District 5-9 Subregional against Somerset.
Ressler racked up 33 hits, including 15 doubles. She batted .471 and recorded 23 RBIs. Ressler also had a 17-game hitting streak during the season and had at least one hit in 18 of Clearfield’s 21 games.
“Very well-deserved honors for both Lauren and Emma,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “It is awesome to seem them get the recognition for the seasons they had this year. They are both outstanding players and it has been very rewarding getting to coach them the past few years.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish in their senior seasons.”
Pentz had a highly productive season with the bat, batting .587 and slugging 1.189. She recorded 44 hits, scored 44 runs and collected 39 RBIs. Pentz belted seven home runs, while also smacking 14 doubles, tripling five times and stealing 25 bases.
Pentz also became a member of the 100-hit club this season, finishing her varsity career with 113, despite not getting to play her junior season due to the COVID pandemic.
Freyer put up big numbers with the bat as well, hitting .526 while recording 40 hits, 28 RBIs and 22 runs. Freyer clubbed 12 doubles, four triples and two home runs and hit safely in 19 of the Lady Tide’s 21 games.
“This is a huge and very deserving honor for both Abby and Joslynne,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “It is their second time making all-state and I am extremely proud of both of them. They deserve it for how hard they work at their craft.
“They both were the heart and soul of our 2021 Lady Tide softball team. I am going to have to work really hard to come up with a replacement for Abby, but I do get to coach Joslynne for one more year.”
Vereshack was a tough out at the top of the order for the Lady Vikings, hitting safely in 19 of her team’s 23 games and scoring at least one run in 16. She had 29 hits and scored 28 runs, while also adding six doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs.
“Lilley Vereshack has been an important part of the softball program since her freshman year and took the role of leader this year,” said Coach Campbell. “She took on another new role as the leadoff hitter and did a great job there, striking out only four times in 88 plate appearances and leading the team in stolen bases and hits.
“Lilley was also a tough defender leading the outfield in center with only 1 error on the year and a lot of phenomenal catches. Lilley only got better as the season went on going 10-for-19 in the playoffs.”
Campbell was a force for Glendale in the circle and with her bat. She went 10-3 with a 2.15 ERA, striking out 80 batters in 91 innings. She did much of that in the postseason, where she tossed four complete games and went 3-1 as Glendale advanced to the PIAA Quarterfinals. Campbell also played several other positions when not pitching and finished the season with a .379 batting average, clubbing four doubles and a home run while knocking in 12 RBIs.
“Kyla Campbell is a strong athlete who had to overcome a lot of physical issues this year due to COVID,” said Coach Campbell. “She was a true utility player spending the majority of her time at pitching, short and right field but also spent time at third and catching.
“Kyla had a strong season at the plate that only got stronger in the playoffs including a 3-for-4 performance in the first round of states that included a walk of rbi single. She was 20-5 from the mound in her varsity career and had many great plays in the field.”