Despite being down three starters due to health and safety protocols, the Clearfield boys basketball team defeated host Obama Academy in a PIAA Sub Regional playoff game on Tuesday evening.
The Bison got 19 points from Ryan Gearhart and 12 from Nasheed Thompson, who were both pressed into starting roles due to the missing players.
“We follow the health and safety protocols to the best of our ability,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “We take that seriously. But you talk about kids stepping up. Ryan Gearhart was absolutely fantastic. (Obama) is a quick team that pressures you and traps you as soon as you get the ball in bounds, and he handled that press fantastically. He played every minute of the game. I couldn’t take him out. He scored while setting up his teammates. He was absolutely fantastic.
“And Nasheed ... he’s played varsity minutes this season, but he started this game. We needed another guard and he came in and scored 12 points and handled their pressure really well, while playing solid defense. It was just a fantastic job by him too.”
Clearfield led 8-6 after a low-scoring first quarter.
Thompson opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Gearhart and Cole Miller added buckets after Obama took a 4-3 advantage — its only lead of the game.
The Bison extended the advantage to 22-10 by the half, thanks largely to a lengthy scoring drought by Obama, which didn’t score in the second quarter until Sayon Bennett slashed through the lane for a layup with 2:14 left in the half.
“Their point guard (Bennett) is a really good player,” Glunt said. “He is really quick He can go right or left. He can pull up. He can score through contact. We couldn’t play him one-on-one, he was going to have to go one-on-five. Our help side defense was really good and we limited their second-chance opportunities as well.”
Gearhart, Miller and Thompson all drained 3-pointers in the second to help build the Bison advantage.
The Eagles were able to whittle their deficit down to eight points on four occasions in the third quarter, doing much of their damage from the foul line. Obama was 6-of-7 from the stripe.
But every time, Obama cut the Bison lead to single digits, someone made a play for Clearfield. Gearhart connected on two more 3-pointers in the quarter, while Thompson and Izakk Way both added big buckets. Way’s came on a layup off a heads up pass from Matt Pallo, breaking a menacing Obama press with a full-court pass.
The Bison’s ability to break the Eagle press throughout the contest was a big key to the victory.
“I know Matt and Cole didn’t score a lot, but they were so important to us handling the pressure,” Glunt said. “Obama is going to turn you over some. They’re just too fast and every pass can’t be perfect, but we were able to attack their press, which was key.”
Clearfield took a 35-25 lead to the fourth quarter and never allowed the Eagles to get any closer, despite the hosts continuing to play a relentless full-court pressure defense.
“Our kids were patient, and they never panicked,” Glunt said. “In that situation, in a state playoff game, it’s so easy to panic. It’s so easy just to throw a pass and get the ball out of your hands. But they were able to work out of those traps and find open teammates. Maybe we didn’t always score, but we didn’t turn it over.”
The Bison opened the final quarter on a 6-0 run, led by Gearhart, who had a basket and two free throws.
Bennett, who led the Eagles with 16 points, drilled a 3-pointer midway through the fourth to get Obama within 12, but that was as close as the hosts got.
Clearfield led by as many as 19 late in the fourth and got an emphatic two-handed dunk off an offensive board from Curvey Purkett with about 10 seconds left to put the icing on the cake.
“It was the exclamation point on the night,” Glunt said.
Purkett added five rebounds for the Bison, while Jake Lezzer led all players with eight boards. Miller chipped in with four rebounds, while he and Gearhart both had three assists.
“Our big guys, Curvey and Jake Lezzer and Izakk Way, did a great job with the ball inside and playing good help side defense,” Glunt said.
Obama, which had only played four games coming into the game due to a mid-February start and a 2-week layoff due to COVID, fell to 2-3 with the loss.
The Bison in stark contrast have now played 25 games and improved to 20-5 with the victory. The last Bison 20-win season came in the 2016-17 season when they went 23-2.
“Our administration has been so supportive of all the sports all year long,” Glunt said. They’ve done everything they could to help the kids have an opportunity in school and to have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, and we are so thankful for their support. And that’s for all the kids, not just the basketball team — the football team in the fall, the soccer and volleyball teams, the wrestlers, the swimmers, all the sports.
“These kids have had so many opportunities because of the work of our administration, opportunities they’ll never forget. These experiences build their character. Tonight’s game is going to stick with these kids the rest of their life.”
With the win the Bison advance to the PIAA class 4A quarterfinals.
They’ll play at WPIAL champion Lincoln Park Friday at a time to be determined.
Clearfield—35
Bennett 5 5-7 16, Richardson 2 0-0 5, Coprich 1 0-1 2, Wofford 0 0-0 0, Carter 2 4-6 6, Manculich 0 0-0 0, Branson 2 0-0 4, Perkins 0 0-0 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-14 35.
Obama Academy—52
Pallo 3 0-0 6, Niller 3 1-4 8, Gearhart 6 4-6 19, Thompson 4 2-2 12, Purkett 1 1-4 3, I. Way 2 0-0 4, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, B. Way 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-16 52.
Three-pointers: Bennett, Richardson; Miller, Gearhart 3, Thompson 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 14 13 17—52
Obama 6 4 15 10—35