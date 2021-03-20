HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team fell to Williamsport by a 48-21 score Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium in the District 4-9 class 3A Championship.
The Bison were missing starters Justin Hand, Carter Chamberlain and Oliver Billotte for various reasons against a Millionaire squad featuring five state qualifiers, led by 106-pound runner-up Cael Nasdeo and sixth-place finisher Riley Bower (145).
“We had an opportunity to compete and to go out and to test ourselves against some good competition,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “They have a great team. They’re well coached. They wrestle all offseason, and we had our moments in that match where we wrestled real well. So I’ve got to be happy with that.”
Nasdeo started the match with a forfeit victory at 106 before Bison Evan Davis knotted the dual at 6-6 with a fall over Williamsport’s Luke Seagraves at 113. Davis led 4-0 in the second when he locked up a cradle to record the fall at 3:06.
Seagraves pinned Davis last season in the team dual title match.
Millionaires’ Devin Harris (120) and Austin Stugart (126) each received forfeits to make the score 18-6 before Carter Weaver (132) and Braden Bower (138) each won decisions in very competitive bouts.
Weaver, a state qualifier last season and regional third-place finisher this year, earned a hard-fought 5-1 decision over Clearfield’d Nolan Barr.
Bower scored a 7-5 decision over Bison Luke Freeland, who scored a takedown in the third to make it 6-5 and chose to let the Millionaire up to try to work for another. But Bower was able to tie Freeland up late in the period and hold on for the win.
“Evan Davis competed,” Aveni said. “That kid beat us last year in the match to take us to Hershey. Evan was dominating the kid when he pinned him. Nolan Barr competed with Weaver, who was regional champ last year, and he was right there with him. Freeland had Bower on the ropes. That’s competing. That’s what we were talking about.”
Riley Bower followed at 145 with a first-period fall over Bison Patrick Knepp to make the score 30-6 before Clearfield’s Will Domico broke the Williamsport momentum with a 7-3 decision over Santino White.
“I thought that was the best he looked all year, so I was real happy to see him finishing shots,” Aveni said of Domico.
Williamsport got pins at 160 and 172 to clinch the dual as Marrone pinned Karson Kline at 4:25 and Sebastian Robinson pinned Wyatt Reorda at 1:50.
Clearfield responded with back-to-back falls of its own at 189 and 215.
Mark McGonigal decked Ryan Dunlap at 1:06 and Hayden Kovalick followed with a 54-second fall over Charlie Lundy.
Williamsport heavyweight Charlie Crews closed the dual with a forfeit.
With the loss, Clearfield ended its season with a record of 14-5, but Aveni was very pleased his team got to practice for several more weeks after districts and showed a lot of improvement.
“I sat them down and talked to them and said, ‘you know your season is going be over somewhere within the next couple weeks and we have the opportunity to compete again with the chance to continue to train and get better for another month and obviously that’s what I think you should do.’” Aveni said. “I really didn’t say much more and unanimously they said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’”
“We stuck together as a team. We continued to work to get better, and we did get better. We wrestled some tough matches tonight with some tough kids while missing three starters. We were up weights because of it. We had to change the lineup around. I thought, ‘we have nine guys, we might as well put them on the mat,’ and we found a way to get them on the mat.
“I’m so happy to see what they did tonight and they’re all back. I can’t wait for next year.”
Williamsport 48,
Clearfield 21
106—Carl Nasdeo, W, won by forfeit. (6-0).
113—Evan Davis, C, pinned Luke Seagraves, W, 3:06. (6-6).
120—Devin Harris, W, won by forfeit. (12-6).
126—Austin Stugart, W, won by forfeit. (18-6).
132—Carter Weaver, W, dec. Nolan Barr, C, 5-1. (21-6).
138—Braden Bower, W, dec. Luke Freeland, C, 7-5. (24-6).
145—Riley Bower, W, pinned Patrick Knepp, C, 0:57. (30-6).
152—Will Domico, C, dec. Santino White, W, 7-3. (30-9).
160—Roman Morrone, W, pinned Karson Kline, C, 4:25. (36-9).
172—Sebastian Robinson, W, pinned Wyatt Reorda, C, 0:50. (42-9).
189—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Ryan Dunlap, W, 1:06. (42-15).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Charlie Lundy, W, 0:56. (42-21).
285—Charles Crews, W, won by forfeit (48-21).