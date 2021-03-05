INDIANA — Same venue, even higher stakes.
One week after the Kovalchick Complex on the campus of IUP hosted the Southwest class 2A Regional Tournament, it will be the site of the next step on the rung to a state medal for area wrestlers.
A total of seven Progressland wrestlers will make the return trip, hoping to punch their tickets to the PIAA Championships next week at Hershey’s Giant Center.
To do that, the competitors must finish in the Top 4 of the 8-man brackets that pit the top five placewinners from the Southwest Regional with the top three finishers from the Northwest.
Glendale’s Suds Dubler (172) and Brock McMillen (138), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster (138), Marcus Gable (120), Parker Moore (215) and Hunter Weitoish (160) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (106) all qualified by virtue of last week’s performances.
McMillen, a three-time regional and two-time PIAA champion sits at the top of the 138-pound bracket. He’ll face Foster in the quarterfinal round. McMillen pinned Foster in the District 6 semifinals two weeks ago.
A possible semifinal opponent for the winner of the Foster-McMillen clash is St. Joseph’s Ammon Ohl, the third-place SW regional finisher who is a three-time PIAA qualifier.
Looming on the opposite side of the bracket is Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, who McMillen beat for regional titles the last two years as well as his PIAA title from last year.
At 106, Bainey is likely hoping to get another shot at Burrell’s Cooper Hornack, who beat the Warrior in Ultimate Tiebreaker for the regional crown last week.
But first, Bainey needs to take care of quarterfinal opponent Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area in the quarterfinals. Gould (17-3) was the Northwest third-place finisher. Saegertown’s Hunter Robison, the Northwest champ, who was a state qualifier as a freshman wrestling for General McLane, is a possible semifinal matchup for Bainey.
Robison, a junior, is the only non-freshman in the bracket.
Gable has a tough opener at 120 as he gets undefeated Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort, the Southwest Regional champ.
While Gibson is the top seed at the weight class, Northwest Regional champ Gary Steen (Reynolds) will likely have a lot to say about that. Steen is a four-time District 10 champ, a four-time Northwest Regional champ and a two-time state champ.
Southwest runner-up Hunter Walk (Tyrone) is also in the mix. Walk is a two-time state qualifier, who placed sixth at Hershey last season.
Weitoish, a two-time state qualifier, who placed eighth a season ago, tangles with a familiar foe in Johnsonburg’s Cole Casillo, the Northwest champ, in the 160-pound quarterfinals. Weitoish beat Casillo three times last season, twice at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament and once at PIAAs.
The top half of the 160-pound bracket includes Southwest champ and returning PIAA runner-up AJ Corrado (Burrell), a three-time state medalist. Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt, who placed fifth at PIAAs last season, also looms.
At 172, Dubler has an opening-round matchup with Northwest runner-up Landon Caldwell (Saegertown) before a possible semifinal test with the Southwest champ — Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence. Dubler dropped a 4-3 decision to Lawrence in the regional quarterfinals.
Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser, the Northwest champ and Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall — both two-time PIAA qualifiers — headline the bottom of the bracket. DuVall owns third- and seventh-place state medals, while Musser has a fourth-place PIAA finish.
Moore, who finished sixth at PIAAs a season ago, has the Northwest champ (Corry’s Hayden Linkerhof) in his opener. Returning PIAA qualifier Trevor Tursky (Conneaut Area) is also on Moore’s side of the bracket.
Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer, the Southwest champion and 2019 PIAA gold medalist sits a top the bracket. Two-time state qualifier and returning sixth-place medalist Cael Black (Eisenhower) along with Knoch’s Eli Reese and Huntingdon’s Briar Deline are also on the opposite side of the bracket.
Reese beat Moore last week in Sudden Victory in the third-place match, while Deline and Moore have traded postseason victories against one another.
Wrestling begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Weight classes 106-138 will wrestle the quarterfinals and semifinals in the first session and come back at 3:30 for the consey finals, finals and placement matches.
The 145-285 weight classes are set to begin Session 2 at noon. The consey semis, finals and placement bouts will make up the fourth session beginning at 6:30 p.m.
PIAA West Super Regional Tournament
Class AA
Team Key
Bald Eagle Area (BEA), Bentworth (BEN), Beth-Center (BC), Bishop McCort (BM), Blackhawk (BLK), Brookville (BKV), Burgettstown (BGT), Burrell (B), Canbria Heights (CH), Carlynton (CAR), Central (C), Chestnut Ridge (CR), Commodore Perry, (CP), Conneaut (CON), Corry (CO), Derry (D), Eisenhower (E), Elizabeth Forward (EF), Fort LeBoeuf (FL), Forest Hills (FH), Frazier (F), Freedom (FR), Girard (G), Glendale (GL), Greenville (GR), Harborcreek (HC), Hickory (H), Huntingdon (HUN), Johnsonburg (J), Kane (K), Knoch (KN), St. Joseph’s (SJ), Laurel (L), Ligonier Valley (LV), Marion Center (MC), McGuffey (McG), Mercer (M), Meyersdale (MEY), Mount Pleasant (MP), Mount Union (MU), North Star (NS), Jack Kazalas (QV), Penns Valley (PV), Philipsburg-Osceola (PO), Port Allegany (PA), Reynolds (R), Richland (RI), Saegertown (SA), Sheffield (SH), South Park (SP), Tussey Mountain (TM), Tyrone (T), West Branch (WB), Westmont Hilltop (WH).
106 pounds
(SW1) Cooper Hornack, B, 9, 25-1 vs. (SW5) Lucas Fye, BEA, 9. 15-6. (SW3) Jack Kazalas, QV, 9, 27-5 vs. (NW2) Louie Gill, H, 9. 24-4. (SW2) Landon Bainey, WB, 9, 20-1 vs. (NW3) Hunter Gould, CON, 9, 12-3. (SW4) Parker Sentipal, BGT, 9, 21-6 vs. (NW1) Hunter Robinson, SA, 10, 19-1.
113 pounds
(SW1) Chris Vargo, BEN, 9, 14-0 vs. (SW5) Calan Bollman, CR, 10, 9-4. (SW3) Coen Bainey, BEA, 10, 19-1 vs. (NW2) Chase Bell, R, 10, 17-7. (SW2) Bryce Beatty, MU, 12, 12-2 vs. (NW3) Jacob Bennett, FL, 10, 12-7. (SW4) Damon Michaels, EF, 9, 27-3 vs. (Justin O’Neill, H, 12, 26-4.
120 pounds
(SW1) Mason Gibson, BM, 9, 14-0 vs. (SW5) Marcus Gable, PO, 9, 10-5. (SW3) Trevor Husick, TM, 11, 17-3 vs. (NW2) Owen Reinsel, BRK, 11, 22-2. (SW2) Hunter Walk, T, 12, 16-3 vs. (NW3) Jojo Przybycien, FL, 9, 15-6. (SW4) Gavin Suica, BGT, 9, 23-7 vs. (NW1) Gary Steen, R, 12, 24-0.
126 pounds
(SW1) Joey Fischer, SP, 12, 18-0 vs. (SW5) Joey Sentipal, BGT, 10, 20-6. (SW3) Ross Dull, CR, 11, 19-5 vs. (NW2) Braedon Johnson, 12, PA, 13-1. (SW2) Easton Toth, FH, 11, 15-4 vs. (NW3) Connor Saylor, H, 10, 27-5. (SW4) Cooper Gilham, BEA, 12, 16-6 vs. ((NW1) Chase McLaughlin, GR, 12, 22-1.
132 pounds
(SW1) Jackson Arrington, FH, 11, 23-0 vs. (SW5) Hunter Horton, TM, 12, 15-3. (SW3) Kyle McCollum, 11, BC, 11, 26-4 vs. (NW2) Kane Kettering, R, 11, 23-3. (SW2) Zack Witmer, SJ, 12, 9-2 vs. (NW3) Zane Grinnell, CP, 12, 19-7. (SW4) Jamison Poklembo, MP, 9, 26-1 vs. (NW1) Connor Pierce, HC, 11, 19-2.
138 pounds
(SW1) Brock McMillen, GL, 12, 16-0 vs. (SW5) Austin Foster, PO, 11, 11-5. (SW3) Ammon Ohl, SJ, 12 vs. (NW2) Carson Filer, M, 12, 27-3. (SW2) Ian Oswalt, B, 12, 20-1. vs. (NW3) Ashten Armagost, CP, 12, 14-5. (SW4) Ryan Harbert, LV, 11, 22-7 vs. (NW1) Nolan Shaffer, J, 12, 16-0.
145 pounds
(SW1) Kenny Dushek, BLK, 12, 22-2 vs. (SW5) Jack Moyer, CR, 11, 19-7. (SW3) Cooper Warshel, RI, 12, 16-1 vs. (NW2) Carter Gill, H, 11, 25-5. (SW2) Tyler Cymmerman, D, 12, 30-5 vs. (NW3) Jaden Reagle, SA, 12, 17-5. (SW4) Tyler Berish, BC, 10, 26-5 vs. (NW1) Kaeden Berger, R, 12, 23-1.
152 pounds
(SW1) Grant Mackay, L, 10, 34-3 vs. (SW5) Gavin Stewart, MC, 11, 20-7. (SW3) Hudson Holbay, WH, 12, 13-1 vs. (NW2) Luke Ely, K, 10, 9-2. (SW2) Luke Moore, cr, 11, 19-4 vs. (NW3) Collin Hearn, CON, 10, 16-4. (SW4) Conor Yoder, NS, 9, 18-7 vs. (NW1) Jack Rimpa, FL, 12, 16-2.
160 pounds
(SW1) AJ Corrado, B, 12, 27-0 vs. (SW5) Andrew McMonagle, C, 9, 8-5. (SW3) Ryan Weyandt, FH, 12, 24-3 vs. (NW2) Jalen wagner, R, 10, 21-3. (SW2) Oleg Melnyk, CAR, 12, 24-4 vs. (NW3) Clayton Smith, CP, 11, 19-10. (SW4) Hunter Weitoish, PO, 12, 12-4 vs. (NW1) Cole Casillo, J, 12, 16-0.
172 pounds
(SW1) Rune Lawrence, F, 9, 24-1 vs. (SW5) Ethan Barr, McG, 12, 17-6. (SW3) Suds Dubler, GL, 11, 13-3 vs. (NW2) Landon Caldwell, SA, 11, 17-3. (SW2) Malachi DuVall, PV, 12, 12-1 vs. (NW3) Timmy Church, FL, 12, 13-6. (SW4) Noah Gribus, MP, 11, 29-11 vs. (NW1) Gage Mussrer, CP, 12, 23-1.
189 pounds
(SW1) Trent Schultheis, FR, 12, 30-4 vs. (SW5) Myles Baney, HUN, 12, 10-6. (SW3) Ian Eckenrode, CH, 12, 16-1 vs. (NW2) Cole Karpinski, GR, 11, 24-1. (SW2) Patrick Cutchember, QV, 11, 26-5 vs. (NW3) Danny Church, FL, 10, 15-5. (SW4) Shane Kemper, BGT, 12, 19-3 vs. (NW1) Ethan Finch, SH, 12, 27-0.
215 pounds
(SW1) Dayton Pizer, MP, 11, 36-2 VS. (SW5) Briar Deline, HUN, 12, 13-3. (SW3) Eli Reese, KN, 12, 13-3 vs. (NW2) Cael Black, E, 11, 23-3. (SW2) Collin Milko, 12, CAR, 12, 19-7 vs. (NW3) Trevor Tursky, CON, 12, 14-7. (SW4) Parker Moore, PO, 12, 10-6 vs. (NW1) Hayden Linkerhof, CO, 11, 15-1.
285 pounds
(SW1) Marvin Beatty, MC, 12, 24-1 vs. (SW5) Ian Fasano, MP, 12, 33-12. (SW3) Mitch Miles, L, 12, 30-6 vs. (NW2) Jordan Schell, G, 12, 14-1. (SW2) Jalen Stephens, MEY, 12, 7-1 vs. (NW3) Rocco John-Daniello, R, 12, 22-3. (SW4) Matthew Watkins, TM, 11, 17-3 vs. (NW1) Nathan Taylor, BRK, 12, 23-1.