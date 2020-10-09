HOUTZDALE — Glendale scored two times in the first two minutes of play Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium and never looked back in a 42-0 shutout of rival Moshannon Valley.
Baine Seilhamer caught TD passes of 55 and 37 yards in the first two minutes and added a 14-yard score in the third quarter to lead the Vikings.
Seilhamer’s first touchdown reception of 55 yards capped a 4-play 65-yard drive that also featured a pair of Suds Dubler runs.
His next came on the Vikings’ very next play from scrimmage after Glendale surprised Mo Valley with an onside kick that they recovered at the Knight 37.
Viking quarterback Garret Misiura hit Seilhamer in stride for a 37-yard scoring strike right at the 10-minute mark to give Glendale a lightning-quick 14-0 advantage.
“There are so many plays that can turn a football game and you never know when they’re going to happen,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said.
“One of the things we wanted to do this week is start fast. That was a real priority. Things just fell into place, people made plays and the kids got confidence not just in themselves but in each other.”
After trading two Mo Valley punts for one of its own, Glendale got back on the scoreboard when it marched 73 yards in seven plays with Dubler capping the drive with a 17-yard run off a Misiura option pitch.
Dubler ran four times for 47 yards in the drive and Misiura completed a a pair of passes, including a 14-yarder to Ryan Sinclair that moved the chains.
Dubler added one more TD run before the break, scoring from 11 yards out with 2:35 left in the second. Misiura had a 41-yard scramble in the drive, which covered 70 yards in six plays.
Dubler had 141 yards rushing at the half and finished the game with 182 yards on 16 carries, leading a Viking ground attack that amassed 313 yards.
“All the teams in the ICC have athletes and when you can put it together up front and really give your athletes the opportunity to show their skills ... that’s what we’ve been missing,” Trexler said. “We haven’t had the jel up front, but we’re slowly starting to put it together and you got to see a little glimpse of what we have as far as athletes. People stepped up.”
Trailing 28-0 to start the third, Mo Valley put together a drive that got all the way to the Viking 1, but on second-and-goal, the Knights botched the snap and Glendale recovered the loose ball at its 20.
Just seven plays later, the Vikings were in the end zone on the third Misiura to Seilhamer connection of the night, a 14-yarder. Dubler had a 36-yard run in the drive, which was also aided by a Mo Valley 15-yard penalty.
“We just kill ourselves,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “And when we finally get something going, we kill ourselves doing something stupid. We have no consistency. We don’t tackle well in space, and we’re making entirely too many mistakes to even come close to winning a football game.”
Unfortunately for the Knights, the mistakes continued in the second half as another Red Zone fumble stopped a Mo Valley drive at the Viking 11 and an interception set up the final Glendale touchdown.
Zeke Dubler picked off the pass and returned it to the Mo Valley 15, then ran the ball for 11 yards before covering the final four for the score.
Ethan Cavalet’s sixth PAT of the night made it 42-0 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mo Valley got a 66-yard kickoff return from Tanner Kephart following the Zeke Dubler TD, but the second fumble of the half happened two plays later.
Niko Smeal led the Knights offense with 73 yards rushing on 19 carries. Quarterback Michael Kephart picked up 39 yards on nine runs and Levi Knuth had 31 yards on three totes.
But Mo Valley also had negative-27 yards on bad snaps and only picked up 12 yards in the passing game.
Glendale threw for 146 yards with Misiura hitting on seven of his 17 pass attempts. Seilhamer hauled in four of those for 119 yards and the three scores.
With the big win over its rival, Glendale improved to 2-3 and hopes to continue the momentum into the rest of the season.
“I’m just learning about this rivalry, and even the bus ride up can be interesting,” Trexler said. “But that’s what makes high school sports so much fun. And the other thing that makes it fun is every season and every week, especially what we’re living through right now, is a journey. We’ve learned a lot from our losses and if you can weather the storm, sometimes you come out better on the other side. And that’s our goal. We’re just trying to get better.”
Glendale visits Juniata Valley on Oct. 16.
Mo Valley, which dipped to 0-5, travels to Tussey Mountain.
GLENDALE 42
MOSHANNON VALLEY 0
Score by Quarters
Glendale;14;14;14;0;—;42
Mo Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
G—Baine Seilhamer 55 pass from Garret Misiura, (Ethan Cavalet kick), 10:10.
G—Seilhamer 37 pass from Misiura, (Cavalet kick), 10:00.
Second Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 17 run, (Cavalet kick), 11:36.
G—S. Dubler 11 run, (Cavalet kick), 2:33.
Third Quarter
G—Seilhamer 14 pass from Misiura, (Cavalet kick), 3:35.
G—Zeke Dubler 4 run, (Cavalet kick), 0:39.
___
;G;MV
First downs;20;7
Rushes-yards;34-313;35-107
Comp-Att-Int;7-17-0;3-10-1
Passing Yards;146;12
Total Plays-Yards;51-459;45-119
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-2
Punts;2-37.0;5-26.8
Penalties-Yards;10-106;4-40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale—Suds Dubler 16-182, Garret Misiura 6-62, Zeke Dubler 3-26, Marquize Brown 5-30, Connor Potutschnig 2-9, Troy Misiura 1-5, Team 1-(-1).
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 19-73, Michael Kephart 9-39, Levi Knuth 3-31, Tanner Kephart 1-1, Jalen Kurten 1-(-10), Team 2-(-27).
PASSING
Glendale—Garret Misiura 7-of-17, 146 yds., 3 TD.
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 3-of-9, 12 yds., 1 Int. Jalen Kurten 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Glendale—Baine Seilhamer 4-119, Zeke Dubler 2-13, Ryan Sinclair 1-14..
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 2-9, Micah Beish 1 -3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—Zeke Dubler