Schuykill reigned as the winner’s bracket champ on Sunday, defeating Lebanon Valley 3-2 in nine innings to move into today’s championship game.
Schuylkill defeated Altoona 6-5 on Saturday to make Sunday’s winner’s bracket final.
In the Altoona game, Schuylkill walked it off in the bottom of the seventh as Hayden Paukstis scored on an error in the infield.
Paukstis had two hits in the game, as did Landin Bordner. Bordner had a double and an RBI.
Jonas McGrath added tow hits and an RBI, while Koda Whalen scored twice.
Devin Wertz came on in relief to earn the win. He tossed four innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks.
In Sunday’s game, Schuylkill scored two runs in the fifth inning to tie Lebanon Valley before sending it to extras.
Schuykill had a runner thrown out at home in the bottom of the eighth, but managed to break through in the ninth.
Anthony Markesky reached on a fielder’s choice before moving to third on an error. He eventually came home on a two-out single by Whalen to nab the 3-2 victory.
Tanner Walacavage earned the win, allowing just two hits in three scoreless innings of work. He also struck out six.
Schuylkill plays Hollidaysburg this morning at 10 a.m. in the first championship game. If Hollidaysburg wins, an if necessary will follow immediately after.
Saturday
Game 7
Schuylkill—6
Walacavage cf 3111, Paukstis ss 3120, McGrath c 3121, Wetzel p 1000, Wertz p 3000, Bordner rf 4121, Parobek eh 3000, Mikita 2b 3000, Deeter 1b 2000, Umbenhauer ph 0000, Whalen 3b 2200, Lohin lf 3011. Totals: 30-6-8-4.
Altoona—5
Green cf 4121, Boston dh 3100, Day p-1b 3021, G. Rossman 3b 3000, Mauk 1b-p 2011, Hileman lf 3000, McNelly rf 2110, Carothers c 3000, Wilson ss 2100, Carmel 2b 2110. Totals: 27-5-7-3.
Score by Innings
Schuylkill 001 121 1—6 8 2
Altoona 003 100 1—5 7 1
Errors—Whalen, Bordner. McNelly. LOB—Schuylkill 6, Altoona 6. 2B—Bordner, Lohin. McNelly. 3B—Green. SB—Walacavage 2, Paukstis, McGrath, Bordner. Carothers. HBP—Wilson (by Wetzel).
Pitching
Schuylkill: Wetzel—3 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Wertz—4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Altoona: Day—4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Mauk—2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Wertz. LP—Mauk.
Sunday
Game 11
Lebanon Valley—2
Lingle cf 5131, Cruz ss 3010, Seyfert c 4000, Colazzo p-lf 3000, Porte lf-rf 4010, Anspach 2b-p 2000, Allwein 1b 3000, Crumbine 3b 3110, Coleman rf-2b 4000. Totals: 32-2-6-1.
Schuylkill—3
Walacavage cf-p 4010, Paukstis ss-p-ss 4031, McGrath c 3010, Wetzel 2b 4010, Mikita pr-2b 0000 Schwalin eh 2000, Bordner rf 4000, Markesky p-ss-cf 4100, Deeter 1b 4000, Whalen 3b 3111, Lohin lf 1100. Totals: 33-3-7-2.
Score by Innings
LV 101 000 000—2 5 1
Schuylkill 000 020 001—3 7 0
Errors—McGrath. LOB—Lebanon Valley 7, Schuylkill 11. 2B—Crumbine. Wetzel. HBP—Colazzo (by Paukstis). SB—Lingle. Paukstis 2, Whalen.
Pitching
Lebanon Valley: Colazzo—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Anspach—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Schuylkill: Markesky—4+ IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Paukstis—2+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Walacavage—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Walacavage. LP—Anspach.