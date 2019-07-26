Hits were at a premium during Friday afternoon’s first round game between Bellefonte and Schuylkill at the 2019 VFW 15-and 16-year-old State Teener Tournament at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The teams combined for just five hits in the seven inning contest, which Schuylkill won 5-1, thanks to a stellar combined pitching effort from Tanner Walacavage and Nick Mikita.
Walacavage tossed the first five innings and allowed just one run on two hits, while walking three batters and striking out six. Mikita pitched two scoreless innings of relief, walking one Bellefonte batter and striking out one.
Bellefonte took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Ty Butler, who was hit by Walacavage’s first pitch of the inning, scored when Harry Horner hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
Schuylkill answered with two runs in the home half of the frame, thanks to Jonas McGrath’s 2-run home run. Hayden Paukstis, who drew a one-out walk scored on the the big fly.
Schuylkill added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, getting an RBI groundout from Alex Lohin, and tacking on another when Kade Deeter scored on a Max Rogers wild pitch.
Rogers tossed the first 4 1/3 innings for Bellefonte, surrendering four runs (three earned) on just three hits. He walked four batters and struck out two.
Schuylkill added another unearned run in the sixth to set the final.
Bellefonte slipped into the loser’s bracket and faces West Branch today at 9:30 a.m. at Sherman Field in Curwensville in an elimination game.
Schuylkill tangles with Altoona in a winner’s bracket contest at the rec park at 9:30 a.m.
Bellefonte—1
Dann ss-p 3000, Bossert rf 2000, Rogers p-ss 3000, Butler 3b 2100, Richner 2b 2010, Horner cf 3000, Henry lf 3010, Nadolsky 1b 2000, Alterio c-pr 0000, Allen dh 2000, Ellenberger ph 0000. Totals: 22-1-2-0.
Schuylkill—5
Walacavage p-2b 2000, Paukstis ss 1100, McGrath c 3112, Wetzel 2b-rf 3010, Schwalm eh 2000, Markosky ph 0100, Bordner cf 2000, Mikita rf-p 3100, Deeter 1b 3110, Wertz 3b 1000, Lohin lf 3001. Totals: 23-5-3-3.
Score by innings
Bellefonte 000 100 1—1 2 2
Schuylkill 000 221 x—5 3 1
Errors—Nadolsky, Alterio; Paukstis. LOB—Bellefonte 6, Schuylkill 7. DP—Schuylkill 2. HR—McGrath (1 on, 4th). HBP—Butler (by Walacavage), Ellenberger (by Mikita); Wertz (by Dann). SB—Paukstis, Wetzel, Mikita, Deeter. WP—Rogers, Dann 2; Mikita.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Rogers—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Dann—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Schuylkill: Walacavage—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Mikita—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Walacavage. LP—Rogers.
Time—1:50.