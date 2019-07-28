Todd Schadel picked up right where he left off Sunday during the first day of harness racing at the 159th Clearfield County Fair.
Schadel won his first career Buster DiSalvo Trophy last year, despite only competing three of the four days.
On Sunday, he got off to a good start in his bid for a repeat, winning three times.
Eric Neal won two races, while Roger Hammer, Tony Schadel, Zachary Kaiser and Mitchell York each claimed one victory.
Hammer opened Sunday’s card by guiding No Name Yankee to the win in the Earl Hallstom Memorial Trot featuring 2-year-old Colts and Geldings.
He led for most of the race, crossing the line in 2:06.4 to beat Jim Daugherty and Keystone Chaos by 5 lengths. It was the fourth win in seven starts for No Name Yankee.
Schadel picked up the first of his three victories in the Hallstrom Family Trot, taking Cool Down Hanover to a wire-to-wire victory in a time of 2:07. Schadel won by 2 1/4-lengths over Jeremy Indof and RJ Hanover.
Neal drove Vulcan Hanover to a 6-length win over Aaron Johnston and A Kat Named Jody in the Cecilia M. ‘Ceci’ Lizotte Memorial, recovering from going off stride out of the gate to score the victory in 2:07.1.
Hammer and Boyz of Summer led for the first half of the race, before also going off stride and settling for a third-place finish.
Schadel got back to his winning ways, taking his next two trotters to their maiden victories.
He sat in the sulky behind Manhattanup No Ice, who cruised to a wire-to-wire win in the A.E. Gus Mellott Jr. Memorial in the day’s second fastest time of 2:06.2. The bay gelding won by 12 1/2 lengths.
In the day’s closest finish, Schadel and Keystone Brynn overtook Aaron Johnston and Exuberant Gal to win The Progress Trot by a neck in a time of 2:08.1.
Exuberant Gal, who led for most of the race, actually slipped to third as Crist Hershberger and Ridge To Riches pushed past them for a runner-up finish by a nose.
The Walter Jackson Sr. Memorial Trot also featured a close finish with Tony Schadel, aboard Cocktails N Dreams, coming out of the pocket at the top of the stretch and running down Todd Schadel and Byathread Hanover by 3/4 lengths.
The hard-charging finish produced the day’s fastest time of 2:05.1.
Todd Schadel had to settle for second again in the Robert Luce Memorial Trot when he and Chinchilla Hanover came up 2 1/2 lengths short in their pursuit of Neal and My Dolly Zette, who crossed the line in a time of 2:07.4.
Jean Jeanie, driven by Hammer, had a comfortable advantage at the 3/4-mark, but broke stride at the top of the stretch, giving up the lead.
Conversation Piece, driven by Zachary Kaiser, earned her second win in three starts, taking the Charles ‘Chick’ Young Memorial Trot by 4 1/2 lengths in a time of 2:11.2.
Mitchell York and Peace Out had the lead at the halfway point, but couldn’t hold it.
York had no trouble keeping the lead in the final race of Sunday’s card, guiding Punta Cana Hanover to a wire-to-wire victory in the Fritz Beinhauer Memorial.
It was the first win in seven starts for the bay filly, who crossed the line in a time of 2:11.4 with an 8 1/4 length advantage over Shawn Johnston and Broadway K.
The 9-race card’s total purse was worth $32,200.
Today’s action begins at noon.
Harness Racing
Day 1
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
2-year-old Colts & Geldings
B Group
Earl Hallstrom Memorial Trot
1. No Name Yankee (Roger Hammer), 2:06.4. 2. Keystone Chaos (Jim Daugherty). 3. Keystone Viktor (Eric Neal). 4. Boromir Hanover (Todd Schadel). 5. Call Me Massive (Tony Schadel).
A Group
Hallstrom Family Trot
1. Cool Down Hanover (Todd Schadel), 2:07.0. 2. RJ Hanover (Jeremy Indof). 3. Barcia Hanover (Zan Kaiser). 4. Linda’s Will (Hammer).
Cecilia M. “Ceci” Lizotte Memorial Trot
1. Vulcan Hanover (Neal), 2:07.4. 2. A Kat Named Jody (Aaron Johnston). 3. Boyz of Summer (Hammer). 4. Justice Matters (Wayne Long).
A.E. “Gus” Mellott Jr. Memorial Trot
1. Manhattanuop No Ice (Todd Schadel), 2:06.2. 2. Integer (Long). 3. Explosive Dreamer (Mitchell York).
2-year-old Filly
A Group
The Progress Trot
1. Keystone Brynn (Todd Schadel), 2:08.1. 2. Ridge to Riches (Crist Hershberger). 3. Exuberant Gal (Johnston). 4. Amazing Allison (Brady Brown).
Walter Jackson, Sr. Memorial Trot
1. Cocktails N Dreams (Tony Schadel), 2:05.1. 2. Byathread Hanover (Todd Schadel). 3. Lindy Pretty Lady (Kyle Bolon). 4. Peachy Georgia (Shawn Johnston).
Robert Luce Memorial Trot
1. My Dolly Zette (Neal), 2:07.4. 2. Chinchilla Hanover (Todd Schadel). 3. Jean Jeanie (Hammer).
B Group
Charles “Chick” Young Memorial Trot
1. Conversation Piece (Kaiser), 2:11.2. 2. Peace Out (York). 3. Linnea Hanover (Tony Schadel).
Fritz Beinhauer Memorial Trot
1. Punta Cana Hanover (York), 2:11.4. 2. Broadway K (S. Johnston). 3. Royal Pillar (Hammer).