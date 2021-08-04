After picking up five wins over the first two days of harness racing action, which featured 2-year-olds, at the 160th Clearfield County Fair, Todd Schadel piled on three more winning drives Tuesday as 3-year-old trotters took the stage to take a commanding lead in the race for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy.
The trophy goes to the driver who accumulates the most wins over the 4-day program and Schadel now has eight, putting him five in front of his closest competition.
Roger Hammer, who won one race on Tuesday, and Shawn Johnston both have three wins for the week and neither is currently scheduled for enough drives today to make up the difference, but that could change.
Aaron Johnston and Wayne Long each won twice Tuesday to put them in a tie for fourth.
Aaron Johnston picked up the win in the first race of the day, guiding Ripple of Hope to a 6 1/4 length victory over Shawn Johnston aboard DS Mrmeaner in the Chester C. Chidboy Memorial Trot.
Ripple of Hope crossed the line in a time of 2:04.4 to win for the first time in 2021 and third in his career.
Long followed with a victory in the Dave & Lynn Franson Memorial Trot, taking Brutal Apology to a dominating wire-to-wire win. Brutal Apology finished in a time of 2:07.3, beating her closest competition by 13 lengths.
It was Brutal Apology’s second win in two tries in 2021. She now has six career victories.
Hammer took his turn at the front of the pack, leading Little Town Girl to a 3-length victory in the Ward Fink Memorial Trot. Little Town Girl led from the start and finished in 2:08.4. It was her fourth victory this year and sixth overall.
Todd Schadel picked up the first of his three wins in the Margaret Haney Memorial Trot, taking Cheesy Hanover wire-to-wire in 2:03.1, holding off Shawn Johnston and Frankkiss by four lengths.
The victory for Cheesy Hanover was the fourth of 2021 as well as her career.
The fifth race of the day brought the most drama as Schadel and Aaron Johnston delighted the fans in attendance with a photo finish.
Johnston and Crushworthy took the lead at the start as Schadel and R Speed Of Light went offstride.
R Speed of Light battled back to second place by the half and eventually took the lead on the second lap.
But Johnston kept Crushworthy in R Speed Of Light’s hip pocket and made a move down the stretch, overtaking the leaders at the wire to win by a neck in 2:04.4.
It was the sixth lifetime win for Crushworthy, but first in 11 starts in 2021. R Speed Of Light had won ints last four starts and five of the last six.
Schadel quickly shook off the close loss to guide By A Hoff Hanover to victory in the Susan C. Lanich Memorial Trot. Schadel and By A Hoff Hanover battled for the lead with William Daugherty Jr. and Mr Jeff before finally taking the lead by the 1/4-mile mark.
By A Hoff Hanover won by six lengths in a time of 2:02 to clam his fourth first-place finish of 2021 and sixth lifetime.
Schadel kept the momentum going in the Dawson & Chandler Memorial Trot, driving Top Me Off to a wire-to-wire win in 2:02, crossing the line 9 3/4 lengths in front of Tony Schadel and Mystical King.
Top Me Off, who has won $127,874 in prize money in his lifetime, claimed his ninth victory of 2021 and 15th overall.
Long ended Schadel’s run in the final race — the Chester D. Bailey Memorial Trot — taking Tricky Dick for a coast-to-coast win in 2:04.2. Schadel and Father of Ireland finished in second, 3 1/4 lengths behind.
The total prize money for Tuesday’s program was $30,675.
Harness racing concludes today with eight races and the presentation of the DiSalvo Trophy.
Harness Racing
Day 3
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old Colts and Geldings
B Group
Chester C. Chidboy
Memorial Trot
1. Ripple of Hope (Aaron Johnston), 2:04.4. 2. DS Mrmeaner (Shawn Johnston). 3. Swing Batter Swing (Roger Hammer). 4. MB Matters (Wayne Long.
3-year-old Fillies B Group
Dave & Lynn Franson
Memorial Trot
1. Brutal Apology (Wayne Long), 2:07.3. 2. Katjusha Hanover (Eric Neal). 3. TSM Princess Dar (A. Johnston).
Ward Fink Memorial Trot
1. Little Town Girl (Hammer), 2:08.4. 2. RT Catalina (A. Johnston). 3. Bombsaway Hanover (Neal).
3-year-old Fillies A Group
Margaret Haney Memorial Trot
1. Cheesy Hanover (Todd Schadel), 2:03.1. 2. Frankkiss (S. Johnston). 3. Explosive Flower (Neal). 4. Pure Poetry (A. Johnston).
Violet Lansberry Memorial Trot
1. Crushworthy (A. Johnston), 2:04.4. 2. R Speed Of Light (Todd Schadel). 3. From Now On (Neal). 4. Margeretaville (Long).
3-year-old Colts & Geldings
A Group
Susan C. Lanich Memorial Trot
1. By A Hoff Hanover (Todd Schadel), 2:02.0. 2. Killer Instinct (Long). 3. Mr Jeff (William Daugherty Jr.). 4. TSM Prince Tristan (Neal).
Dawson & Chandler Ross
Memorial Trot
1. Top Me Off (Todd Schadel), 2:02.4. 2. Mystical King (Tony Schadel). 3. D’Handyman (Branden Smith). 4. Beyond Belief (Neal).
Chester D. Bailey Jr.
Memorial Trot
1. Tricky Dick (Long), 2:04.2. 2. Father Of Ireland (Todd Schadel). 3. Blues Harp (S. Johnston).