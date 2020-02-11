FLINTON — When Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair hit a putback bucket late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against West Branch to give him 1000 points for his career, he was mobbed by his teammates and given a warm embrace from his head coach and father Steve Sinclair.
His teammates and coach have been there for him throughout the journey and couldn’t wait to share the milestone with him.
“I’m proud of him,” coach Sinclair said. “I give him a hard time. I’m on him the most. There’s games I’ve called timeout just to yell at him. But the thing is he’s a very good ball player and he works hard to do it.
“He works every night on it, and he likes to play with teammates. That’s the big thing ... he’s not getting 1000 points without his teammates.”
Ryan says he hasn’t really felt the pressure as he’s gotten close to the milestone, and it certainly didn’t look like it was on his mind Tuesday as he hit shot after shot in the first half Tuesday, finishing with 18 at the break.
“I didn’t see any weak legs tonight and I was truly expecting it,” coach Sinclair said. “But everybody helped him.”
“My teammates got me the ball when I got open and I was able to make shots,” he said. “I was just playing and the (shots) kept going. They told me at halftime I needed three and the last three were the hardest of all.”
It’s not surprising that Ryan was as cool as the other side of the pillow during his pursuit, having his dad in his ear all the way.
Steve is Glendale’s all-time leading scorer with 1,944 points and was able to provide him with a lot of advice.
“The best thing you can do and the best thing I told him is ‘just play. It will come. This year. Next year. You’ll get it,’” coach Sinclair said. “I know he has goals and good luck to him.
“But the one thing about it is you go as the teams goes and he knows it and I know it. And that won’t change from here on out with us. I’m just very proud of him.”
A goal Ryan does have is to try to chase down his dad’s all-time mark, or at least get to number two right behind him to give the father-son duo the top two spots on the career scoring list.
“It means a lot (to reach the milestone), especially trying to chase my dad,” Ryan said. “It isn’t going to happen, but I’m going to try to get number two.”
Ryan is the seventh in the boys program to hit 1000 points.
Josh Potutschnig, a teammate of Ryan’s last year, is just above him with 1,027 career points. Ryan has 1,008 after his 29-point display Tuesday night, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the Viking faithful who made the trip to Allport to support him.
“He’s had so much support from his classmates,” coach Sinclair said. “You can see how many people showed up tonight. That was great. It was great to see the school come out and support him. It means a lot to him, I know it does.”