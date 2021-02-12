After a strong 17-point first half Thursday evening at Bison Gymnasium Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky needed just 11 more points to become the 11th player in program history to achieve the 1,000-point milestone.
He wasted little time getting there.
Rumsky scored the first 11 points of the second half, going on a run all by himself to not only reach the milestone, but also give his team a much more comfortable lead.
His 11-0 run upped the halftime advantage of 28-20 to 39-20 with 4:33 left in the third and the Bison ran away with a 63-26 victory,
“We were spacing the floor and I was finding some gaps and getting to the basket,” Rumsky said.
“We were just running our offense,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “The only time I asked the kids to get him the ball was when he was at 26, and then I said, ‘get Karson the ball now.’
When Rumsky wasn’t draining 3s or slashing through the paint or getting a breakaway dunk like he did late in the second quarter, he was getting to the line, and that’s where he made his 1,000th point, despite a few nerves.
“I was nervous a little bit, a little shaky, Rumsky said. “But I just shot it high off the backboard like I always do and it went in.”
The game was stopped momentarily so Rumsky’s feat could be recognized.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It was definitely a goal of mine. I just want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me do it.”
Glunt says it’s no surprise to him that Rumsky joined the elite 1,000-point club at Clearfield, the fourth player to do it under the current Bison head coach.
“Karson is one of the hardest-working players I have coached,” Glunt said. “I can count on one hand how many times he has missed an offseason workout the past four years. He is also a high-character student-athlete. He treats his teammates with respect and encouragement. He listens to instruction and applies it in games and practice.
“When you combine his work ethic and character with the amount of natural ability that he possesses, it has led to him becoming one of the best players to ever play here at Clearfield.”
The 11-0 run and Rumsky’s charge to 1,000 energized the Bison, who demolished the Chucks 35-6 in the second half.
“That’s the way he leads,” Glunt said. “He leads by effort and how hard he plays. That is a huge boost to the whole team when your leader plays like that. He had a fantastic night. He was getting to every loose ball and every rebound.”
Punxsy started off well, taking a 16-12 lead after one.
But it was all Bison after that.
Clearfield outscored the Chucks 16-4 in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead to the half and Rumsky led the third-quarter charge that put the game away.
The Bison enjoyed a 19-2 run in the third to take a commanding 47-22 into the fourth, where they cruised for their 12th win of the season.
Rumsky added 12 rebounds and two steals to his 28-point night. He sits right at 1000 for his career, 37 points behind 1968 Clearfield graduate Fred Riley for tenth place on the all-time list.
Cade Walker, Rumsky’s teammate last season, is 66 points ahead of him on the all-time list.
“Karson doesn’t say a lot, but you know it was on his mind,” Glunt said of the 1,000 points. “ With everything going on and not knowing if you are going to get enough games to get to 1,000. That’s a lot of weight off his shoulders.”
Cole Miller was the only other Bison in double figures with 11 points. He also had six rebounds and five steals. Nick Ryan dished out four assists.
Clearfield, which improved to 12-5, is back n action Monday at Curwensville.
Punxsutawney—26
Weaver 1 0-0 3, Presloid 3 0-0 6, Kentgersky 2 0-0 5, Humble 0 1-2 1, Heigly 1 0-0 3, McDivitt 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Neese 1 0-0 2, Johns 0 0-0 0, Nesbit 0 2-2 2, Dinger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 26.
Clearfield—63
Rumsky 9 8-11 28, Winters 2 0-0 4, M Pallo 2 1-2 6, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 0-0 11, Gearhart 1 4-4 6, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0, Billotte 1 0-0 2, Way 0 0-0 0, Greslick 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, L. Pallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 13-17 63.
Three-pointers: Weaver, Kengerosky, Heigley; Rumsky 2, M. Pallo, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Punxsutawney 16 4 2 4—26
Clearfield 12 16 19 14—63