CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Rockets used steady pitching and got the bats rolling when they needed to against Kuntz Motors on Thursday, as the Rockets won by a 9-2 final.
TJ Gornati allowed just three hits in five innings of work on the mound for the Rockets and struck out six. At the plate, the Rockets were led by Dan Stauffer — who went 3-of-4 with an RBI while Cory Lehman had two hits.
While the Rockets didn’t get anything going off of Kuntz Motors starter Shane Sunderlin in the top of the first, Gornati and company was able to get out of a jam in the bottom of the first with the bases loaded.
Jake Mullins singled to center for the first hit by Kuntz. With two outs, Gornati hit Sunderlin and Matt Brown to load the bases before getting Tyler Lee to ground out to end the inning tied at 0-0.
DuBois then got the bats going in the top of the second, scoring its first two runs. Jeff Gasberre singled to center to bring in Calliari for the 1-0 lead. One batter later, Thayne Morgan singled to right to bring in Gornati to make it 2-0.
It would be quiet third and fourth innings for both teams in terms of scoring, although Kuntz loaded the bases yet again in the fourth and was unable to have anything to show for it — thanks in part to a Josh Shaffer single and two errors loading the bases before Gornati struck out Ty Terry to end the potential threat.
The Rockets would tack on two more runs in the top of the fifth. After Stauffer reached via a single, Lehman reached base by an error and Calliari hit a grounder to shortstop Mullins that was bobbled, plating Stauffer for the 3-0 lead. Gornati then hit a liner to Mullins that took a horrendous bounce over the shortstop to drive in Lehman to go up by four runs.
After Gornati retired the side, DuBois put things out of reach with a five-run sixth inning — with all of the work being done with two outs. Stauffer doubled to left off of pitcher Tyler Libby — who entered in the top of the fourth — to kick things off and bring in Morgan, who walked to start the inning. Sean Sleigh then singled to bring in Stauffer.
After a Lehman single, Calliari singled to center for a 7-0 lead. One batter later, Gornati grounded to third but the throw was wide and both Lehman and Calliari scored to make it 9-0.
Stauffer took the mound in the sixth and seventh innings for DuBois and Kuntz tried to rally, but to no avail. Kuntz had runners at third on two occasions, only to be picked off by catcher Lehman.
Libby retired the side in the top of the seventh and Kuntz was able to score two runs to avoid the shutout. Shaffer and Hunter Tkacik led off with singles but Shaffer became the second pickoff victim. With the bases loaded due to walks, Mullins hit one to shortstop Morgan but the errant throw plated Tkacik and Libby, who pinch ran for Ike Graham.
One play later, Stauffer got Keegan Wilson to ground out to set the final at 9-2.
Shaffer led Kuntz Motors going 3-for-3 as Kuntz had seven total hits in the game.
With the win, DuBois moves to 11-1 on the season and is slated to play the PGP Husker Chiefs in a double-header on Sunday. Kuntz Motors falls to 1-6 and will play Brookville Sunday.
DuBois Rockets—9
Thayne Morgan ss 4111, Josh Sorbera 3b 5000, Dan Stauffer c-p 4231, Sean Sleigh rf-lf-cf 3111, Cory Lehman cf-c 4220, Chris Calliari lf-rf 3211, TJ Gornati p-2b 4111, Morgan Bell 2b 3000, Jake Sorbera lf 1000, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 3011. Totals: 34-9-10-6.
Kuntz Motors—2
Spencer Hoover c 3000, Jake Mullins ss 4010, Keegan Wilson 1b-lf 4010, Shane Sunderlin p-eh 2010, Matt Brown 3b 2000, Tyler Lee 2b 3000, Josh Shaffer eh-1b 3030, Hunter Tkacik lf-rf 3110, Ty Terry cf 3000, Ike Graham dh 2000, Tyler Libby rf-p-pr (flex) 0100. Totals: 29-2-7-0.
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 025 0—9
Kuntz 000 000 2—2
Errors: DuBois 3, Kuntz 4. LOB: DuBois 8, Kuntz 10. 2B: Stauffer Shaffer, Wilson. SB: Morgan, Lehman. HBP: Sunderlin (by Gornati), Brown (by Gornati).
Pitching
DuBois: TJ Gornati-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Dan Stauffer-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Kuntz: Shane Sunderlin-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Tyler Libby-4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP: Gornati. LP: Sunderlin.