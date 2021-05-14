PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Autumn Ricketts belted a 2-run home run in the bottom of the ninth Thursday at Curtis Park to send the Lady Mounties to a 10-8 won over Bald Eagle Area.
The Lady Mounties raced out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and held that advantage until the fifth when BEA scored two.
The Lady Eagles pushed five across in the top of the sixth to tie it and, after after a scoreless seventh took an 8-7 lead in the eighth.
Lady Mountie London Cutler tied it in the home half of the eighth to tie it, setting up Ricketts’ walkoff blast an inning later.
P-O pounded out 15 hits off BEA pitcher Meghan Peters.
Cutler and Hannah Minarchick led the way with three hits each. Minarchick had a double and scored three runs, while Cutler knocked in three.
Jordan McDonald, and Ricketts each had two hits. McDonald had a double. Ricketts recorded four RBIs.
MyKenna Bryan added a home run and three RBIs.
Karissa Taylor got the win in the circle, scattering 10 hits and walking six, while striking out three. Only two of the eight runs she allowed were earned.
P-O improved to 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action today at Central.
Bald Eagle Area—8
Hockenberry cf 4012, Baney rf 3001, Stere 1b 4010, Peters p 5121, Tobias 3b 4122, Perry ss 4100, Smitchko 2b 3200, King c 5130, Eckley lf 5210. Totals: 37-8-10-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
McDonald ss 5120, Cutler 2b 5133, Jarrett cf 5210, Bryan 3b 4113, Minarchick lf 4330, Ricketts dp 5124, Vaux rf 3010, Simpson 1b 4010, Taylor p 4010, Herr cr 0100. Totals: 39-10-15-10.
Score by Innings
BEA 000 025 010— 8 10 0
P-O 250 000 012—10 15 5
LOB—Bald Eagle Area 11, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 2B—Minarchick, McDonald. HR—Tobias; Ricketts, Bryan, Cutler. SAC—Hockenberry. SF—Baney. HBP—Bryan. SB—Hockenberry; McDonald.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Peters—8 1/3 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—9 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Taylor (7-5). LP—Peters.