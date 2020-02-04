HYDE — After a strong performance Saturday at the District 4-9 Class 3A Team Duals, the Clearfield wrestling team had a bit of a letdown Tuesday evening against Bellefonte.
The Bison, who were seeded fifth but placed second at the dual tournament, lost 10 of the 14 matchups against the Red Raiders at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, surrendering bonus points in seven of them, in a 46-16 defeat.
“We had a couple kids that looked like they didn’t even want to wrestle, and that’s sad,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “We wrestled really well this weekend and sometimes you do have a letdown after a high. But I expected a little better effort than that.”
Things started out well for the Bison, who got a strong effort from Hayden Kovalick at 182. Kovalick, who bumped up from 170, wrestled Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman, a PIAA qualifier at 182 last season. He dropped a 17-1 technical fall, but fought off his back on three occasions to save a bonus point.
Brett Zattoni, one of four seniors honored in a prematch ceremony, lost a tough 3-2 decision at 195 to Tyler Benner, who came into the match with a 19-8 record.
Bison Oliver Billotte made short work of Tyler Putman at 220, pinning him in 30 seconds to get the hosts on the board, cutting their deficit to 8-6.
But Bellefonte got a fall at heavyweight from Max Barrier with 14 seconds left in the third and then a first-period pin from 106-pounder Aidan O’Shea to quickly go up 20-6.
The Raiders won seven straight bouts after the Billotte pin, taking a 43-6 lead with four weight classes to go.
Luke Freeland put a halt to the Bellefonte momentum at 145, scoring a 16-4 major decision over Brady Martin, and Bison 152-pounder Karson Kline followed with a 6-1 decision over Alec Bossert.
After Bellefonte’s Andrew McChesney won a 4-0 decision over JD Graham at 160, Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal scored a 7-0 decision over Stephen Ivicic at 170 to end the match.
McGonigal had a takedown early in the first and third periods and a quick reversal in the second, but was unable to turn Ivicic for back points. McGonigal also was awarded a point in the third when Ivicic was called for stalling a seconf time.
“Mark had a guy kind of shut down on him, but that’s what I talked to my guys about,” Aveni said. “When the match was over, they were kind of looking, like ‘why is Bellefonte clapping?’
“It’s because that kid didn’t get pinned. He showed some pride and he didn’t go to his back, and sometimes that’s what you have to do. He did his job.
“That was a disappointing end (to the regular season) with how we wrestled over the weekend and the direction I feel we’re moving as a team. But it is what it is. We move forward. Now we start getting ready for the District 9 Tournament.”
Clearfield finished its dual meet season with a record of 11-7.
The Bison return to action Feb. 22, hosting the District 4-9 Class 3A Tournament.
“We have several kids with some high postseason aspirations and I think we have some kids that are hoping it’s over,” Aveni said. “It’s time that we focus on those kids with the aspirations and move forward with those guys and help them reach their goals.”
NOTES: Jon Doran, Graham, Peyton Smay and Zattoni were honored as part of Senior Night prior to the varsity match.
Bellefonte 46, Clearfield 16
182—Ethan Rossman, B, tech fall Hayden Kovalick, C, 17-1, 4:47. (5-0).
195—Tyler Benner, B, dec. Brett Zattoni, C, 3-2. (8-0).
220—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Tyler Putman, B, 0:30. (8-6).
285—Max Barrier, B, pinned Jon Doran, C, 5:46. (14-6).
106—Aidan O’Shea, B, pinned Evan Davis, C, 1:43. (20-6).
113—Aaron Little, B, dec. Derrick Bender, C, 6-1. (23-6).
120—Lane Aikey, B, maj. dec. Nolan Barr, C, 16-4. (27-6).
126—Nathan Smith, B, pinned Jason Plubell, C, 2:58. (33-6).
132—Jude Swisher, B, pinned Peyton Smay, C, 2:22. (39-6).
138—Alex Coppolo, B, maj. dec. Justin Hand, C, 15-4. (43-6).
145—Luke Freeland, C, maj. dec. Brady Martin, B, 16-4. (43-10).
152—Karson Kline, C, dec. Alec Bossert, B, 6-1. (46-10).
160—Andrew McChesney, B, dec, JD Graham, C, 4-0. (46-13).
170—Mark McGonigal, C, dec. Stephen Ivicic, B, 7-0. (46-16).