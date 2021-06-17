The Lawrence Township Rec Park will be one of the 100 sites across the country participating in a once-in-a-lifetime event to set a Guinness Book of World Records for the most people playing catch at one time.
The event, in conjunction with The Potter Baseball Tour, will be held on June 30.
Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the attempt at the world record commencing at 7 p.m.
The organizers are hoping to get 100,000 people to take part in the event across the 100 locations.
The goal is to have each group play catch for 10 minutes. Each participant will receive an official participation certificate.
The event will also raise money for Cure Search, a non-profit organization that does research on pediatric cancer.
Also a part of the event will be the 2021 Penn State DuBois baseball team, which one it’s third consecutive College World Series championship, in addition to the 2021 Clearfield Bison varsity baseball team, which won a District 9 title and a District 5-8-9 subregional title.
“We are hoping to get at least 100 people here at the Lawrence Township Rec Park to participate in this worthwhile event,” said Clearfield Bison baseball coach Sid Lansberry. “We have a lot of fun activities planned and we will have our varsity baseball team along with Penn State DuBois’ baseball team to help out.”
There will be a home run derby for six different age groups, as well as a base running contest.
Music and entertainment will be provided by Sonic Sounds.
There will be an autograph session with the Penn State DuBois team at 6 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring a ball or other item to be signed.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. and will last up until the start of the record attempt at 7 p.m.
The fee for those 13 and over is $10.
It is $5 for those 12 and under.
“We’d really like to see people from all over the area show up,” Lansberry said.
“It doesn’t matter if you are from DuBois or Clearfield, bring out your family and participate.”
For more information, you can contact Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512, Andy Pentz at 814-762-2037 or Mike and Sonya Greene of Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., at 814-577-0577.
The event is made possible through the joint efforts of the Clearfield and Curwensville communities, striving to eradicate pediatric cancer.