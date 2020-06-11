Swimming has been a big part of Raegan Mikesell’s life.
The 2020 Clearfield graduate started swimming for the Clearfield YMCA Sharks when she was 9 and earned four varsity letters from swimming as a member of the varsity team at the high school.
Mikesell says her time spent in the pool taught her several valuable lessons.
“Obviously, my favorite sport is swimming,” Mikesell said. “I have been swimming for about nine years and it has taught me how competing individually while being a part of a team reflects your overall performance.
“In my toughest races where I didn’t think I could take another stroke, I thought of my team and that pushed me to end up on top. Also, my teammates taught me how to not only motivate others during the hardest practice, but to also motivate myself to get through those practices when I feel like giving up.”
Swimming and sports in general have also served to show Mikesell what she is capable of.
“I enjoy playing sports because it allows me to exert all of my energy into something I love,” Mikesell said. “It allows me to prove to myself that when I am at my lowest and don’t think I can push myself any further, I gather all of my strength to push myself to the absolute highest and finish the practice knowing that I gave it my all.”
The daughter of Robert and Courtney Mikesell, Raegan also has a younger brother Derrick, who is involved in junior high high track and field and will follow in her foot steps as part of the varsity swimming and diving team in 2020-21.
Mikesell says her fondest memory in the sport is competing at the PIAA Swimming and Diving State Championships in 2017 when her 200 freestyle relay team placed fourth in the finals.
Unfortunately, Mikesell was unable to finish off her senior season when the PA state meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very upset that I was unable to participate in my final PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship after working all season for that one meet, but I understand it was for our health and safety,” Mikesell said.
Mikesell’s role models are her cousins Luke (a senior teammate), Claire and Paige Mikesell.
“Claire and Paige have both made huge achievements in high school swimming and in college at IUP. Luke has also made many achievements at both the District 9 level and at the state level. I was lucky enough to watch Paige and Luke become state champs. They were the three people who I looked up to throughout my swimming career and who I aspire to be in life.”
While swimming was a large part of Mikesell’s extracurricular activities, it was far from her only one. She has been involved in many service clubs such as Helping Hands Club, Student Council and Key Club. She is also currently involved in CRC Youth Council and has several other interests.
“Outside of high school swimming, I am involved in the YMCA Sharks Swim Team.” she said. “Other than swimming, I enjoy lifting, hunting and spending time with my friends and family.”
Mikesell’s future plans are to attend Slippery Rock University, majoring in biology/pre-dental. SRU does not have a varsity swim team, but they do have a club team similar to the YMCA program that she may be a member of this coming school year.
“I would just like to thank all of my friends and family, coaches and teammates, and faculty members who encouraged me throughout my high school career,” Mikesell said. “I couldn’t have gotten through the years without your words of encouragement and motivation.”