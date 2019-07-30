After Tuesday’s 9-race card featuring 3-year-old trotters at the 159th Clearfield County Fair, there are a handful of drivers still very much in the running for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy, awarded to the driver with the most wins for the week.
Shawn Johnston won twice on Tuesday, while Eric Neal had one victory, placing them in a two-way tie for the lead with five wins apiece heading into today’s action.
Todd Schadel picked up a win on Tuesday to put him one behind the leaders for the week, while Roger Hammer added a victory to give him three for the week.
Aaron Johnston also won two times on Tuesday, giving he and Tony Schadel a pair of wins for the week and still within shouting distance of the top spot.
Shawn Johnston got the meet off to an exciting start, coming from three spots back to win the Chester C. Chidboy Memorial Trot featuring Colts and Geldings.
Johnston and Soldier Hanover stalked the leaders for the first three-quarters of the race before charging hard down the stretch to overtake both Tony Schadel aboard Keystone Thunder and Todd Schadel aboard Corsair.
When the dust settled, Soldier Hanover owned a 2 1/4-length victory over Keystone Thunder, winning in a time of 2:07.1. It was the third win in 16 starts in 2019 for Soldier Hanover, who has earned almost $18K this season.
After settling for second in Tuesday’s program opener, Tony Schadel enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory behind Andover’s Asset, trotting to a 3-length victory over Todd Schadel and Oceanato Hanover in a sizzling time of 2:02.4, the day’s fastest.
It was the third win in 19 starts this year for Andover’s Asset, who has four career victories and lifetime earnings over $61k.
Aaron Johnston and Charmageddon followed Andover’s Asset’s lead in the following race, the Ward Fink Memorial Trot, going coast to coast for a victory in a time of 2:05.4. It was a new lifetime mark and second career victory for the bay gelding, who broke its maiden just over a month ago at Butler.
In the final trot featuring colts and geldings, Todd Schadel directed Keystone Bentley to a 4 1/4-length win over Kyle Bolon and Hudson Valley in the Margaret Haney Memorial.
Bolon and Hudson Valley led most of the way before Schadel found the gas pedal and directed Keystone Bentley to the win in 2:06.2. It was the bay geldings third win in his last five starts and eighth victory in 28 career tries.
Neal briefly jumped into the lead in the race for the DiSalvo Trophy when he piloted Touch of Dough to a wire to wire victory in the Foster Kerr Memorial Trot, the first of five races featuring fillies.
Tough of Dough finished in a time of 2:03.2, three lengths in front of Dave Brickell and Misty Lane, who made a push over the final-quarter mile, but couldn’t catch up and had to settle for second.
It was the third win of 2019 and 10th career victory for Touch of Dough, who went over $42K in lifetime earnings.
Aaron Johnston scored his second win of the day in the Violet Lansberry Memorial Trot, guiding Tough Tootsie to victory in a time of 2:04.
Tough Tootsie’s third win of 2019 certainly wasn’t easy as she held off a hard-charging Todd Schadel-piloted Bumper Hanover by one length.
Bolon picked up his first win of the week in the Dawson and Chandler Ross Memorial Trot, sitting in the sulky behind RT Gloria De Dios, who enjoyed a five-length victory over Aaron Johnston and Worb Hanover, who briefly held the lead out of the gate.
But Bolon and RT Gloria De Dios overtook their closest competitors before the 1/4-mile mark and never looked back, crossing the line in 2:04. It was the third win of 2019 and ninth in RT Gloria De Dios’ career.
Hammer won for the third time this week in Tuesday’s eighth race, taking Miss Right Now to a wire-to-wire victory in the Bob Schucker Memorial Trot.
The duo held off Aaron Johnston and Dough Time by 1 3/4 lengths in a time of 2:03.2. It was the first win of the year for Miss Right Now, who enjoyed three winning trips in 2018, including one at the Clearfield County Fair.
The drivers and horses saved the best for last with the final race on Tuesday’s card ending in a photo finish.
Shawn Johnston and Magic In My Eyes held off a furious challenge from Wayne Long and Bubble Beth to win by a nose in the Ernest L. Peterson Jr. Memorial Trot.
Johnston and Magic In My Eyes led from start to finish, but had to contend with Long and Bubble Beth literally breathing down their necks over the final quarter mile.
The sensational finish gave Magic In My Eyes her maiden victory.
The total purse for Tuesday’s 9-race card was $33,875.
Today’s action begins at noon and concludes with the presentation of the DiSalvo Trophy.
Race secretary Ron Neeper has dubbed today “White Out Wednesday” for the meet’s final card as a good-natured sendoff for race judge Doug Thomas, who is an avid Ohio State fan.
Harness Racing
Day 3
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old Colts & Geldings
A Group
Chester C. Chidboy
Memorial Trot
1. Soldier Hanover (Shawn Johnston), 2:07.1. 2. Keystone Thunder (Tony Schadel). 3. Beaver County Brady Brown). 4. Corsair (Todd Schadel). 5. Standing Ovation (Kyle Bolon).
Dave & Lynn Franson
Memorial Trot
1. Andovers Asset (Tony Schadel), 2:02.4. 2. Oceanato Hanover (Todd Schadel). 3. Big Bad Caviar (S. Johnston). 4. Grover Hanover (Wayne Long). 5. Watch Me Hanover (Brown).
B Group
Ward Fink Memorial Trot
1. Charmageddon (Aaron Johnston), 2:05.4. 2. Failsafe (Brown). 3. Bites The Dust (S. Johnston). 4. Limitless Hanover (Eric Neal). 5. Casimar Hanover (Branden Smith).
Margaret Haney Memorial Trot
1. Keystone Bentley (Todd Schadel), 2:06.2. 2. Hudson Valley (Bolon). 3. Trot Away Marvin (Brown). 4. Kilkenny (Tony Schadel). 5. Diogenes (S. Johnston).
3-year-old Fillies
A Group
Foster Kerr Memorial Trot
1. Touch of Dough (Neal), 2:03.2. 2. Misty Lane (Dave Brickell). 3. Donna’s Hall (Roger Hammer). 4. Key Lime Pie (Long). 5. Kow Girl (Brown).
Violet Lansberry Memorial Trot
1. Tough Tootsie (A. Johnston), 2:04.0. 2. Bumper Hanover (Todd Schadel). 3. Keystone Bella (Harold Brockllehurst). 4. Natalie G (David Wade).
Dawson & Chandler Ross
Memorial Trot
1. RT Gloria De Dios (Bolon), 2:04.0. 2. Worb Hanover (A. Johnston). 3. Geegolymissmolly (S. Johnston). 4. Winning Gene (Brown).
B Group
Bob Schucker Memorial Trot
1. Miss Right Now (Hammer), 2:03.2. 2. Dough Time (A. Johnston). 3. Lucy Mae Hanover (Richard Titter). 4. Topanga (Brocklehurst).
Ernest L. Peterson Jr.
Memorial Trot
1. Magic In My Eyes (S. Johnston), 2:09. 2. Bubble Beth (Long). 3. Still I Glide (Michael Caprio). 4. Hannah’s Promise (Brown).