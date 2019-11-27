The 2019 high school volleyball season was full of milestones for Progressland, especially for West Branch, which saw its streak of Inter-County Conference titles stay in tact. Head coach Terry Trude also reached his 600th win at the helm of the Lady Warriors in a victory over Claysburg-Kimmel.
Philipsburg-Osceola broke through and ended it’s first-round playoff loss streak, sweeping Ligonier Valley in the first round.
Glendale also made the playoffs, falling to Bishop Guilfoyle in the first round to end the season at 12-8.
Those three teams ended up with the all of the Progressland first team nods. West Branch once again captured the Player of the Year and had two other first team nods, while Philipsburg-Osceola had two and Glendale one.
Player of the Year came down to the big hitters this year, with Taylor Myers edging out teammate Taylor Kalke, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kyleigh Kennedy and Glendale’s Olivia Reese.
Trude takes Coach of the Year honors again as the Lady Warriors took home another ICC title and made the District 6 Class A semifinals.
In total, the Lady Mounties have six players on the squad, while the Lady Warriors have five and Lady Vikings have four. Curwensville had two players, while Moshannon Valley had one.
Here is how the squad breaks down:
Coach of the Year — Terry Trude, West Branch: Trude has been long considered one of the best high school volleyball coaches in the state. He has continued to keep West Branch at a high level despite turnover and graduation. The Lady Warriors finished 31-4-3 overall and 14-1 in the ICC. West Branch won its seventh straight ICC title and 11th in 12 years with a sweep of Everett in the championship game. Trude won his 600th match against Claysburg-Kimmel and was honored by the school. West Branch was the second seed for the District 6 Class A tournament. The Lady Warriors downed Claysburg in the first round before falling to Bishop Carroll in five sets in the semis. The Lady Warriors won the Elk County Catholic Tournament and made the title games of both the Warrior Blast and Central Mountain Tournaments. This is Trude’s sixth straight COTY nod.
Player of the Year — Taylor Myers, West Branch: Myers made the first team as a sophomore, but it was her monster junior year that earned her the Player of the Year honors. Myers had a Progressland-leading 410 kills. She also had 216 service points and 66 aces, finishing the year with a 98% serving percentage. Myers also had 176 digs and 53 blocks. She was named to the District 6 first team and Inter-County Conference first team.
First Team — Kalista Butler, Philipsburg-Osceola: Butler has been starting since her freshman year for the Lady Mounties and she only continues to get better. This season, she reached her 1,000th assist as a sophomore. She had 610 assists this year. Butler also served 86% at the service line with 176 service points and 41 aces. She also had 104 digs, 15 kills and eight blocks. Butler was a second team Mountain League all-star and a second team District 6 all-star. She was a Progressland first teamer last season.
First Team — London Cutler, Philipsburg-Osceola: Cutler had a big year for the Lady Mounties. Still just a sophomore, she had 188 kills and 16 blocks. She was second on the team in digs with 247. Cutler was also big at the service line for P-O, racking up 130 service points and 30 aces. This is Cutler’s first time on Progressland squad.
First Team — Taylor Kalke, West Branch: Kalke had a breakout year last season and was tabbed as the 2018 POTY. This season, the senior spent most of her time at the net being double blocked. She still had a fantastic season, finishing the year with 178 kills and 36 blocks. She served 98 percent for the Lady Warriors, with 184 service points and 60 aces. The middle hitter also helped out in the back row, racking up 108 digs. Kalke was a District 6 first team all-star. This is her third time on the Progressland squad.
First Team — Kyleigh Kennedy, Philipsburg-Osceola: Kennedy was a second team nod last season, but stepped into a leading role this year for the Lady Mounties. Kennedy had 239 kills for the Lady Mounties along with 34 blocks. She was also solid at the service line, finishing the year with 95 service points and 30 aces. Kennedy added 44 digs. She was a Mountain League second team all-star. This is Kennedy’s second time on the Progressland squad.
First Team — Morgan Glace, West Branch: Glace was a first teamer as a sophomore last season and has only continued to get better for the Lady Warriors. She earned her 1,000th assist this year, finishing the season with 838 assists. She also had a 98% serving percentage. Glace had 244 service points and 57 aces. Glace also had 123 digs. She was named to the District 6 first team and the Inter-County Conference first team.
First Team — Olivia Reese, Glendale: Reese was also a first team selection last season as a sophomore. She had an even bigger year as a junior. Reese led the Lady Vikings with 266 kills and 257 digs. She added 10 blocks. Reese served 86% and had 162 service points, including 72 aces. Reese was an Inter-County Conference first team all-star and a District 6 first team all-star. This is her second time on the squad.
Second team honors went to Philipsburg-Osceola’s Janey Johnson, Glendale’s Katianne Rydbom and Kyla Campbell, Clearfield’s Bella Spingola and West Branch’s Emma Morlock.
Honorable mentions were garnered by Glendale’s Olivia Spanik, Moshannon Valley’s Casey Ream, Clearfield’s Adrian Rowles, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jayden Perks and Paige Jarrett and West Branch’s Meghan Cantolina.