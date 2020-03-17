Once again, Progressland had three teams who had good years with each making their respective district playoffs. Two of those teams went to states, while the other four continue to improve on past seasons.
Clearfield finished the season at 15-9 winning its sixth straight District 9 title. The Bison defeated Bradford 51-40 to earn a matchup with Belle Vernon in the first round of the PIAA tournament, where they fell 65-60.
West Branch finished the season 19-8, winning the Inter-County Conference North title for the second time. The Warriors fell to Tussey Mountain in the ICC Championship game. West Branch earned the second seed in the District 6 Class AA playoffs, where it defeated Penns Manor in a wild quarterfinal game to qualify for the PIAA Tournament once again. The Warriors finished as the fourth-place team in D6 AA and fell in the first round of the state playoffs to Sto-Rox.
Philipsburg-Osceola continued to climb back as the Mounties ended the season 11-12. P-O went to the District 6 3A playofffs, where it fell to Cambria Heights 60-49.
Glendale finished the year with seven wins, while Curwensville and Harmony had five wins. Clearfield Alliance and Moshannon Valley each had two.
Once again, however, the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year come from the same team — this time from Clearfield, which held its own in the always-tough Mountain League.
There were four players who were considered for the Player of the Year honors, but in the end when you get down to strength of schedule and play, the Bison’s Cade Walker comes out on top. He becomes the first Clearfield player to win the honor since Will Myers did so in 2016-17.
The Coach of the Year award goes to the Bison’s Nate Glunt, who won his 100th game at the head of Clearfield and almost steered his team into the quarterfinals of the PIAA Tournament.
The selections for this year’s team were based on observations by The Progress Sports Department and not solely on scoring ability, but all-around performance.
Here is how the team breaks down:
Coach of the Year: Nate Glunt, Clearfield — The Bison have become pretty comfy in that District 9 Championship game, winning the last six they’ve played in. That comes down to the coaching of Glunt, who earned his 100th win at the helm of the Bison on Jan. 7 against Penns Valley. The Bison were in a dogfight with WPIAL runner-up Belle Vernon in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Clearfield eventually lost 65-60, but could’ve been still hanging around in the tourney.
Glunt also guided the team to an 8-6 showing in the always-tough Mountain League with four of those losses coming to state-ranked Huntingdon and Tyrone. The Bison averaged 57.2 points per game and had a 67% free throw average.
Player of the Year: Cade Walker, Clearfield — What can you say about Walker other than he is a true gamer. The Bison averaged 17.0 points per game this season, but he was more than just the team’s leading scorer. The leadership Walker showed on the court helped the team break through in tough games and led them to a sixth straight District 9 title. Walker had a 63% free throw shooting average, along with 7.0 rebounds per game. He had 24 steals and 16 blocks. Walker scored double digits in all 24 games he played, with a 24-point effort at Curwensville and a 23-point effort at Huntingdon as his top performances. Walker also scored his 1,000th career point in a game at Bellefonte. He was a Progressland first team selection last season. He was named a Mountain League all-star this year for his efforts.
First Team: Trenton Bellomy, West Branch — Bellomy was the top scorer for the Warriors this season, averaging 16.2 points per game. Bellomy had 76 3s, which ranked him fourth in the state. The Warrior junior was a 65% free throw shooter, and had a whopping 87 steals. Bellomy also averaged 2.0 assists per game. His best performance came against Glendale, where he dropped in 35 points, including seven 3s. He had just four games where he didn’t have at least one 3. He also scored in double digits in all but six games. Bellomy was the Moshannon Valley League MVP and an Inter-County Conference first teamer. This is his first time on the Progressland first team.
First Team: Doug Kolesar, West Branch — Kolesar led Progressland in 3s in 2020 and was second overall in the state with 79. He averaged 10.3 points per game and was a 68% free throw shooter. Kolesar added 139 rebounds and 29 steals. His best game came at Northern Cambria, where he scored 29 points. He scored in double digits in 13 games. Kolesar was a Moshannon Valley League first teamer and an Inter-County Conference honorable mention. This is his first time on the Progressland first team.
First Team: Karson Rumsky, Clearfield — Rumsky picked up the slack when teams focused on his teammate Walker, scoring 13.2 points per game. He averaged 6.0 rebounds per game and had 31 steals. Rumsky was also a 77% free throw shooter with a total of 21 assists this season. His best game was a 23-point effort against Purchase Line at the annual Lions Club Tournament in December. Rumsky scored in double digits in 15 games and finished out the season on a high note with 20 points against Belle Vernon. Rumsky was a second team Progressland selection last season.
First Team: Ryan Sinclair, Glendale — Sinclair led Progressland in scoring average with 22.0 points per game. He was a key cog in the Vikings’ offense, sometimes, the lone player in double digits. He scored in double digits in all but one game this year. He had 245 rebounds, 21 assists and 18 blocks. Sinclair also had a 55% free throw average. The Viking junior scored his 1,000th point at West Branch with a 29-point effort. His best game was at Mount Union, where he netted 38 points. He also had 33 points against Johnstown Christian. Sinclair was a Moshannon Valley League first teamer and an Inter-County Conference first teamer. Sinclair was also a Progressland first team pick last season.
First Team: Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola: Whitehead has a penchant for wooing the crowds with his slam dunk, but the Mountie junior also led his team in scoring. Whitehead averaged 16.5 points per game this season. He also averaged 10.8 rebounds per game. He is one of just two Progressland players, along with Sinclair, to average a double-double this season. Whitehead was also a 62% free throw shooter and had 23 3s this season. His best performance came at Moshannon Valley, where he had 25 points. He scored in double digits in all but four games on the season. He was a Mountain League second teamer. This is second straight year on the Progressland first team.
This year, second team selections went to Curwensville’s Trevor Lansberry and Ty Terry, Harmony’s Curtis Boring, Moshannon Valley’s Joe Bacher and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Tyler Doyle.
Honorable mention nods went to Clearfield’s Andrew Lopez, Clearfield Alliance’s Aaron McCloskey, Harmony’s Adam McGarvey, Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jake DeSimone and Kaleb Richardson and West Branch’s Dalton Kristofits.