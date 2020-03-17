It was another tough year for Progressland girls basketball teams with one glowing exception.
Glendale put together a 15-9 season, was the the lone area team with a winning record and only program to enter the postseason where it won a game before falling to returning PIAA champion Bellwood-Antis.
So it should be no surprise the Lady Vikings boast both the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Kyla Campbell got the nod as the Player of the Year, while her mother and Lady Viking head coach Beth Campbell was tabbed as Coach of the Year.
Glendale’s Olivia Reese, also a strong candidate for Player of the Year, joins Campbell on the first team.
Clearfield’s Tesa Miller, Harmony’s Traci Hauser, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kyleigh Kennedy and West Branch’s Sarah Betts joined the Viking duo on the first team.
Reese is the only returning member of the first team, which had five seniors on the squad in 2018-19.
Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa, Harmony’s Tori Hauser, Moshannon Valley’s Sydney Bubb, P-O’s Lindsey Bordas and West Branch’s Tory Kalke and Ashley Mertz earned second team designations.
Player of the Year: Kyla Campbell, Sophomore, Glendale: After earning second-team Progressland honors as a freshman last season, the Lady Viking upped her game as a sophomore to be among the area leaders in all categories.
Campbell battled Hauser most of the season for the Progressland points lead before settling for second with an average of 13.88 per game, just 0.26 behind Hauser. Campbell scored in double figures in 19 of her team’s 24 games and had 20 or more five times, including a season-high 25 against Northern Beford.
The only Progressland girls to average a double double, Campbell was second in the area to Tori Hauser (10.45) with 10.38 rebounds per game. She was second in steals (4.2) to Reese, sixth in blocks (1.25) and led the area in assists with 2.8 per contest.
A Moshannon Valley League All Star, Campbell has 581 career points entering her junior season.
Coach of the Year: Beth Campbell, Glendale: After guiding the Lady Vikings to an 8-14 season in her first year at the helm, Campbell helped her squad take the next step with a 14-8 regular season and berth in the District 6 playoffs where they went 1-1.
Glendale went 8-0 in the Moshannon Valley League to win it for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign, which was also the last time the Lady Vikings won 15 games (they were 16-7 that season).
Glendale also won a playoff game for the first time since the 1998-99 season when it beat Portage.
The Lady Vikings led Progressland in points per game (48.8), free throw percentage (61.9) and 3-pointers per game (4.0).
First Team: Olivia Reese, Junior, Glendale: A Progressland first-teamer as a sophomore, Reese exceeded her numbers across the board as she helped the Lady Vikings record their best season in nearly a decade. Reese scored in double figures in 19 of Glendale’s 24 games on the way to a 12.38 points per game average, which trailed just Hauser and Campbell.
Reese, who was named the Moshannon Valley League MVP, led the area in steals with 4.75 per game and was third in assists at 2.38 per contest. She was also fifth in blocked shots (1.5) and sixth in rebounds (7.7).
With one season left to play, Reese has 705 points for her career.
First Team: Traci Hauser, Junior, Harmony: The Progressland scoring leader went on a 7-game tear early in the season, scoring 19 in a game against Penns Manor to start it and finishing it off by pouring in 30 in a win over Northern Cambria.
The Lady Owl junior scored in double figures in 13 of her 21 games, going over 20 points in six contests.
She was also one of the top free throw shooters in the area, hitting on 74.8 percent of her tries, which was good for second behind P-O’s Reagan Thorp (75 percent).
Hauser, an MVL first teamer, was also near the top of the leaderboard among 3-pointer shooters with 31, trailing only Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta (40) and Glendale’s Madison Lukehart (33) in that category.
First Team: Kyleigh Kennedy, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola: A second-team selection as a junior, Kennedy became more involved in the offense this season, while continuing to be a stalwart on the defensive end of the floor.
Kennedy scored 11.44 points per game, good for fifth in Progressland, and just missed averaging a double double as she ripped down 9.94 rebounds per contest to rank fifth in that category.
Despite missing the last six games with an injury, Kennedy was third in total blocks with 44 and ended up second in blocks per game with 2.4, trailing only Harmony’s Tori Hauser in that stat. Kennedy was also eighth in assists with 1.83 per game and fell just outside the top 10 in steals with 1.78 per contest.
First Team: Tesa Miller, Senior, Clearfield: Another 2018-19 second teamer that used defense as her calling card, Miller averaged 9.95 rebounds per game, good for fourth among the area leaders, and finished her Lady Bison career third all-time in the category.
Miller was third in blocked shots per game with 2.1 and ended up 10th in scoring by averaging 8.27 points per contest.
She scored in double figures in eight games, while posting 18-point efforts against Mountain League foes Huntingdon and Penns Valley. Miller also scored 16 and 15 in games against Progressland rival Philipsburg-Osceola.
First Team: Sarah Betts, Junior, West Branch: Like many on the first team, Betts filled the stat sheet in nearly every category. The Lady Warrior junior averaged 9.45 points per game to lead the team and put her seventh in Progressland.
Betts was tied for fourth in 3-pointers with Campbell with 27 and was also a key in helping her teammates score with 2.1 assists per game, good for fifth in the area.
Defensively, Betts, who was also named to the MVL all-star team, ranked high in both blocked shots (1.8) and steals (2.4) per game, sitting fourth and third in the area, respectively. She also put up solid rebounding numbers, pulling down 5.45 per game, which was just behind Glendale’s Lilley Vereshack (5.6), who was tenth.
Highlights of the second team include Tori Hauser, who led Progressland in blocked shots and rebounds, and Kalke, who was ninth in scoring, third in free throw percentage and third in rebounding.
Bubb was fourth overall in scoring with 11.59 points per game, while Bakaysa was sixth with 9.82 points per contest. Mertz (8.77) and Bordas (7.86) round out the second team and were eighth and 11th overall in scoring.