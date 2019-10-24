PHILIPSBURG — West Branch’s Trinity Prestash picked the perfect time to make history for the Lady Warrior soccer program.
Prestash scored four goals and added an assist to lead West Branch to a 6-1 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle Thursday evening at Mountaineer Stadium, setting the single-season goal-scoring record in the process.
Her four goals give her 38, three more than Christy Sabol had her sophomore season in 2011.
“We heard right at the beginning of the game, ‘find 2 (Prestash), find 2,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “Trinity has battled that all season, being marked, and she finds ways around it. The kid works harder than any human being, and it pays off.
“She now owns the record at West Branch with 38 goals in a season, and hopefully more to go. And it’s just a testament to her hard work.”
Prestash gave the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead 18:25 into the game after Lauren Timblin sent a ball up top from the midfield. Prestash had to make a couple moves to get around the BG defense before slotting the ball by keeper Maren Stayer.
The goal came on West Branch’s third shot of the game and helped the Lady Warriors settle in after a back-and-forth opening 15 minutes that saw BG make several runs into their end and nearly take the lead just 90 seconds in, but Lainey Farabaugh’s breakaway went wide of the post.
“That first goal is huge,” Fenush said. “Getting the momentum is huge. The first 20 minutes they had the momentum. We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities early on. But these girls are fighters. They’ve been through some adversity and challenges and it’s a testament to them for fighting every day.”
The Lady Marauders continued to give West Branch fits with their speed as Farabaugh and fellow forward Aurielle Brunner kept testing the Lady Warrior back line with their speed.
“They’re a good team. They are very skilled,” Fenush said. “Their passing and their touches are amazing. And we knew they had speed. Speed kills.
“We definitely fell into their trap the first 20 minutes, but once we settled our nerves down and started playing our game, things kind of turned.”
The West Branch defense of Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola and Eleyna Hanslovan thwarted most of the BG advances and keeper Sarah Betts stopped all three shots she faced in the first half.
Late in the half, Prestash gave the Lady Warriors some breathing room when she beat Stayer after getting set up by Mariah Hayles.
The record-breaking goal came with 4:38 left in the half and sent West Branch to the break up 2-0.
Prestash added to the record 6:54 into the second half on a quick shot from Stayer’s left that seemed to surprise the BG keeper.
But the Lady Marauders answered a little over two minutes later when Farabaugh got behind the Lady Warrior defense off an indirect kick from the 40 and beat Betts to make it 3-1 with 30:46 still left to play.
With BG looking to get back into the game, Hayles took back all the momentum when she scored off a direct kick from about 30 yards at 51:26, tucking the ball just under the crossbar seconds after being on the receiving end of a hard foul.
She nearly did it again moments later when she was again fouled, but this time her direct kick from just about the same spot on the field found the crossbar and caromed back into the field of play.
“Mariah plays one of those positions that’s not real glorious,” Fenush said. “She gets the heck beat out of her. It’s a tough position and every day she owns it. She owns the midfield. I would take that kid over anybody.
“She gets knocked down and then is able to put a shot right in the goal. That’s amazing. I couldn’t do it. She’s just a tough kid and it shows. She’s got skill and toughness. That’s what it takes to make a really great player.”
The score remained 4-1 until a frantic turn of events put the game on ice.
Prestash dribbled the ball deep down the right wing before turning it toward the goal, drawing the attention of several Lady Marauders. That left Emmie Parks wide open at around the 6 where Prestash sent a short cross. Parks slammed it home at 69:50 to make it 5-1.
“That’s unselfish play,” Fenush said. “Trinity could have gone for 39 right there and instead she laid it in for our freshman to score. That’s our team. That’s unselfish play. That is how we got here.”
Just 17 seconds later Pretash scored her fourth of the game up the advantage to 6-1.
BG finalized the scoring with 16 seconds left on a Hope Callahan score.
West Branch held a 14-12 advantage in shots. Prestash and Hayles each registered four, while Straka took three.
Betts made nine saves.
The Lady Warriors improved to 15-4-1 with the win and advance to the District 6 Class A Championship where they will meet rival Moshannon Valley, which were 1-0 winner over top-seeded Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors own a pair of 2-0 victories over the Damsels this season.
“It’s going to be fun,” Fenush said. “It’s been two tight games. It’s going to be who wants it more. That’s what it is. It’s going to come down to pure hustle and willpower.”
The game is scheduled for Wendesday at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
West Branch 6,
Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 18:25.
2. Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 35:22.
Second Half
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 46:54.
4. Lainey Farabaugh, BG, (unassisted), 49:14.
5. Hayles, WB, (direct kick), 51:26.
6. Emmie Parks, WB, (Prestash), 69:50.
7. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 70:07.
8. Hope Callahan, BG, (Daniella Sciponi), 79:44.
Shots: Bishop Guilfoyle 12, West Branch 15.
Saves: Bishop Guilfoyle (Maren Stayer) 8, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 9.
Corner kicks: Bishop Guilfoyle 6, West Branch 2.