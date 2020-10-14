ALLPORT — Trinity Prestash has had a remarkable October.
She became the all-time leading goal scorer in West Branch program history in a game against Tussey Mountain on Oct. 1, she tied the program mark for goals in a game on Wednesday with seven against Everett and she put the cherry on top with a milestone 100th career tally Wednesday in the Lady Warriors’ 11-0 pasting of the Titans.
Prestash had 96 goals coming into Thursday’s game against Tussey Mountain and needed just a little over seven minutes to etch her name in the record books with No. 100.
“It means a lot,” Prestash said of the milestone. “I’m really happy to have accomplished this with my teammates. It shows a lot on the team too. I’m really excited, and I hope it inspires the next generation of West Branch athletes to break my record.”
“If anybody deserves to get 100 goals, it’s Trinity,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “She has outworked any forward I’ve ever seen play or had the opportunity to coach. Sometimes I think she outworks me as a coach. She comes in with new ideas, and she is just so deserving of everything she has worked for.”
Prestash wasted little time getting on the scoreboard against the Titans, putting one in the back of the net just 2:13 in.
Teammate Eleyna Hanslovan scored just 39 seconds later on a left wing attack to make it 2-0 before Prestash netted two more 44 seconds part to up the Lady Warrior advantage to 4-0.
Both goals were scored when Prestash was able to break away from the Tussey defense after nice passes sprung her open.
The milestone goal came at 7:12 and Prestash says she wouldn’t have drawn it up any other way.
Prestash connected on a Mariah Hayles corner kick, leaping above three Tussey defenders and heading the ball down and into the net to make it 5-0.
The game was briefly stopped as Prestash was presented balloons and came off the field to the cheers of teammates and fans.
“It’s something that we work on all the time with corners,” Prestash said. “It’s really the best way to get it.”
“I think that’s the icing on the cake,” Fenush said. Trinity has always wanted to get the headers when we are working on corners in practice. She’ll be yelling at her teammates to ‘get me a header’. Hopefully there are a lot more.”
Prestash became what is believed to be just the second Progressland girls soccer player to reach 100 career goals. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Becky Ritter, who graduated in 2002, recorded 125.
“It’s been crazy,” Prestash said. “Accomplishing all these goals has been amazing and to have the support of my teammates that I have is awesome. They are just feeding me constantly and giving me these opportunities and I can’t be more thankful for the teammates I have.”
Fenush echoed Prestash’s sentiments that the milestone should be considered a team milestone, but also says that it’s Prestash and senior teammate Sarah Betts that have set the bar for the program.
“I think it is a team record, and it’s not just this year or last year’s team,” she said. “We have some alumni here supporting her and Sarah because Sarah and Trin have basically helped rebuild this program to what it is. From ninth grade to their 12th grade year, this is their team. They control each end of the field. Past players listen to them and current players do. It’s their team.
“I think all the girls know that Trinity wouldn’t have scored those 100 goals without them and without Sarah on the other end stopping goals. And a lot of punts from Sarah are turned into Trinity goals.”
After Prestash came off the field, the Lady Warriors continued to pepper the Tussey goal.
Lauren Timblin, Jenna Mertz, Emmie Parks, Breanna Rinehart and Madison Kephart all netted first-half goals to make it 10-0 at the break.
Olivia Stavola added her name to the scoresheet at 44:35 of the second half to finalize the scoring.
The Lady Warriors scored on 11 of their 17 shots on goal.
“The defense works so hard and they don’t get their name in the stat sheet, so in games like these when their unselfish play throughout the rest of the season kind of pays off and the girls can celebrate them scoring goals,” Fenush said. “These girls are so unselfish. They are here for each other at all times and that’s what gets us these wins.”
Betts needed to make just one save to record the shutout.
West Branch improved to 11-1 with the win. The Lady Warriors travel to Northern Bedford Saturday.
West Branch 11,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 2:13.
2. Eleyna Hanslovan, WB, (unassisted), 2:52.
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 4:49.
4. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 5:33.
5. Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 7:12.
6. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 8:12.
7. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 16:20.
8. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 21:00.
9. Breanna Rinehart, WB, (unassisted), 26:10.
10. Madison Kephart, WB, (unassisted), 37:25.
Second Half
11. Olivia Stavola, WB, (unassisted), 44:35.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 17.
Saves: Tussey Mountain 6, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 1.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 5.