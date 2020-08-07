HARRISBURG — Things got even murkier for fall sports on Thursday when Governor Tom Wolf made a statement at the end of his press conference to update the state on more testing sites for the coronavirus.
In the question asked by Harrisburg television reporter Chelsea Koerbler about any guidance to the PIAA about allowing parents in the stands, Wolf stepped back up to the podium to answer.
His answer was that, “We are to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus.
“So anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes easier for the virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do sports until Jan. 1.”
The press conference was ended immediately after the statement, which came as a surprise to the PIAA and its Board of Governors.
The PIAA met in an executive session Thursday afternoon and released a statement three hours later that said the following.
“Today, Governor Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until January 1. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision.
“Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.
“The PIAA Board of Directors will meet tomorrow afternoon to review this action. PIAA will have an official statement tomorrow afternoon.”
Governor Wolf also released a statement later in the day to reiterate what he said during the press conference and to expand on its meaning.
In the statement issued by the The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education in conjunction with the Governor’s office, it laid bare what the state expected for youth sports.
While it is just a “strong” recommendation and not an order or a mandate, it says that schools and school boards should make decisions on sports.
The statement says that the recommendation to pause youth sports until Jan. 1, “applies to team and individual, school an non-school recreational youth sports.”
It includes, “competitions, intramural play and scrimmages.”
Schools can,” continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis.”
The ruling does not apply to collegiate and professional sports.
Gathering limits remain unchanged, meaning no more than 25 persons may gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
The administration said it is updating its sports guidance to reflect the new recommendation.
It also said that. “The adminstration recognizes the importance of getting children back to school, while also protecting the safety and well-being of students and educators.”
“The guidance represents the endorsed best public practices related to social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene and cleaing and disinfecting in school settings. It also outlines how to accommodate individuals with disabilities or chronic conditions, procedures for monitoring symptoms and responding to confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the school community.”
All six Progressland schools with fall sports had already begun the process of getting ready for the fall seasons.
The schools each handed in a safety and health plan on how they would best keep athletes safe.
As of press time all six schools will await the PIAA’s decision this afternoon before making a statement on Governor Wolf’s new recommendation.
Progressland has had limited sports this summer, mainly baseball and softball playing in smaller leagues with limited travel destinations.
Three schools played the entire Federation League slate with no problems, while the CCYBL had three teams suspend play for two weeks after a parent tested positive for COVID-19. No other athletes were affected.
The annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game, scheduled for tonight, is still on according to a post on Twitter by game organizers.
The Progress sports staff will sit in on tomorrow’s meeting and update on the PIAA’s official stance once it’s made known.