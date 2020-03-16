HARRISBURG — As a result of the Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate to close all schools beginning today, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) released a directive for all schools who sponsor PIAA-sanctioned sports.
According to the PIAA statement, they had been informed that some school’s sports teams were trying to organize “captains’ practices” or “informal workouts” to skirt the mandate that both the governor and the PIAA released.
The PIAA says, “It is our position that this is contrary to the intent of the Govenor’s order and these activities are not permitted.”
They continued, “It is very clear the intentions of our state government, so please assist them in preventing inapropriate off-site practices or workouts.”
The PIAA will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports or the the possible restart of the winter championships.
As of right now, the earliest that sports can begin in the state are March 30.
The PIAA said today that they are not planning to make a decision on cancelling the spring sports season.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the PIAA to postpone the 2020 PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University last Thursday, as well as the 2020 Boys and Girls Basketball Championships, which were into the quarterfinals.
For more information on the PIAA’s statement, go to PIAA.org.