The PIAA gave student athletes some hope on Friday when it ruled to push the start of fall sports to Aug. 24.
The organization met in an executive session to craft a statement, which was then released to media around 2:30 p.m.
The directive, which passed by a wide margin (30-2), came a day after Gov. Tom Wolf dropped a bombshell Thursday morning on the PIAA and high school sports community by ending a press conference about more COVID-19 testing by saying it was his recommendation that all sports, high school and recreational, involving kids in pre-k through 12th grade be canceled through Jan. 1, 2021.
The recommendation caused an outcry among, coaches, athletes and parents who had thought that all fall sports were scheduled to open on time up until that point. The PIAA shut down its phones on Thursday after receiving hundreds of calls and over 7,500 emails from upset parents, athletes, coaches and school administrators.
Wolf’s statement also caught the PIAA off guard, as they called an emergency meeting on Thursday immediately after the statement. Top officials in the PIAA even left other meetings to hold crisis talks.
That resulted in a statement saying they would meet on Friday and come up with a plan for fall sports.
A total of 100 officials, district chairmen and media sat in on the meeting, which lasted a little over an hour.
In the updated statement released Friday, the PIAA said, “It is clear to the PIAA, the unintended consequences of canceling fall sports need to be further reviewed. PIAA has worked diligently with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and develpoed the following general policy statement: ‘Based on currently known information, the Committee believes that strict adherence by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled.’”
The PIAA also stated, “The Board believes that the Governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of may students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affect all students directly or indirectly.”
District 9 chairman Aaron Straub, who is also the athletic director at Elk County Catholic, was a part of the PIAA meetings today and said the PIAA’s decision was made in effort to best assure the chance for fall sports to happen in some form.
“We started out the week thinking the PIAA was going to get guidance and direction and maybe some relief from the 25 person indoor guideline (for volleyball),” said Straub. “And, what PIAA got was a recommendation by Gov. Wolf’s office to not play sports until Jan. 1.
“But, the option in that guidance was to still leave it up to schools ultimately. I think PIAA felt if you just leave up to schools, you would have pockets of schools that are starting (and some not), and the thought process was to slow everything down and see what might be able to be worked out.
“I know that is going to disappoint some people because they were looking for a definitive answer coming out of this meeting. And, the people looking for that didn’t get it. The big thing today was if you vote to shut down now, you don’t have any opportunity to play. At least if you pause it and relook at things, there is still an option out there.
“I think the two week pause allows the executive staff to go back and seek clarification on the guidance that was given by the governor’s office, apparently in conjunction with Department of Health and Department of Education. It also gives an opportunity to maybe get some other stakeholders involved in the process to see if there is not a way that at least some fall sports can be held.”
Straub said the one big positive that came out of the meeting is the PIAA is committed to doing it best to have fall sports in some form for its student-athletes.
“The PIAA is committed to in some way, shape or form to have all sports have an opportunity to compete this year,” said Straub. “Whether that be the traditional fall, winter spring model or whether it be some sort of hybrid model only starting after the first of the year.
“Some states have crafted a three-sport season (model) in half a year. But, the PIAA is committed and holding out hope that at least some, if not all tradition, sports can be sponsored this fall. The pause at least allows additional dialogue for that.
“You also have to take into account that superintendents, principals and other administrators have a very tough job ahead. Their first consideration is opening schools and getting kids into their buildings and doing that safely and effectively.
“There is a lot on their plates and hoops to jump through. My admiration goes out to all those administrators trying to get schools started, and hopefully we’ll be able to start athletics as well.”
While the two-week waiting period gives student-athletes a reprieve, the answers that many are seeking are still unclear.
If Governor Wolf refuses to budge on the stance that there should be no organized sports period, the PIAA may be forced to come up with a plan to move the fall season or to have a condensed fall season once the PIAA meets again on Aug. 21.
Under PIAA’s deferment decision, athletes can continue to have offseason workouts as they have been, but official practices are pushed back the two weeks. Heat acclimation week was scheduled to start Monday for football, but that will now begin on Aug. 24 — with official practices for all other sports also beginning that week.
Golf and tennis, which are sports that traditionally begin earlier than others, also will officially start practice on Aug. 24. The first day of play for golf will now be Aug. 27, with tennis beginning matches on Aug. 31.