Today became the day many students and athletes feared when Governor Tom Wolf extended the closure of schools in the state to include the rest of the school year.
Two hours later, after a hastily put together teleconference, the PIAA followed suit, pulling the plug on restarting the winter championships and cancelling the spring season altogether.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi in a statement put out by the organization soon after. “Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision.
“However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
Lombardi said the organization had waited up until the last possible minute to make the call.
“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”
At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons in similar fashion.
The PIAA also said in their statement that its Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PIAA also remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, but that it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time.