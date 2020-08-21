MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA voted on Friday afternoon to permit fall sports to go ahead beginning Aug. 24 based on each local school districts decision.
“The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor,” said the release which was put out to media after the 25-5 vote by the PIAA’s executive committee.
“As the health and safety of students in paramount in moving forward with athletics with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools’ adherance to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue,” they said.
The Board, which also comprises district chairmen, made the vote around 30 minutes into their regularly scheduled meeting.
PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said to the meeting during the Zoom meeting that the last couple of months have been an ‘emotional roller coaster’ and that it has been, ‘kind of difficult for everyone in athletics.
There was a “Let Them Play” rally held yesterday on the capitol steps in Harrisburg, which was attended by lawmakers, athletes, parents and coaches alike from schools including Clearfield.
The rally featured speeches from several student athletes as well as Centre County lawmaker Senator Jake Corman, who brought his kids to the event.
Corman told media in attendance that he would urge the PIAA, “to follow through despite the recommendations coming from this administration.”
That comment was in response to Governor Tom Wolf telling media in attendance at the adminstration’s daily COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday that he still recommended that any high school sports not take place before Jan. 1.
Parents, coaches, student athletes and administrators flooded the PIAA with emails, phone calls and letters asking them to allow kids to play fall sports despite the recommendation.
The Board mentioned those communications in their release on Friday.
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us,” the release said. “We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants.”
The PIAA said they are “committed to providing a season for all sports and student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed.”
The release also included a chart that included each fall sport and which day they may begin practice, hold their first scrimmage and begin regular seasons.
Golf will be the first to begin the season on Aug. 27. Girls tennis will follow on Aug. 31, with the remainder of fall sports beginning on Sept. 11.
Football will have to include its regular week of heat acclimatization and five days of practice before a scrimmage can be held.