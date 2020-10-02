Following a stay on Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown issued by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, the PIAA is telling member schools to “consult their solicitors” on what to do regarding spectators at fall athletic events, according to a press release.
The PIAA is hoping, however, that changes to the gathering limiations could be forthcoming, particularly after Wolf said during his Thursday press conference that he is working with school districts “and others to do what we can to recognize the contexts that are different in every community.”
“Stay tuned, we’re working on it as we speak,” Wolf said.
The PIAA said in the release that for any district or inter-district playoffs, unless further guidance from Wolf is released, the limits of 25 indoors and 250 outdoors will remain in place.
Wolf’s lockdown and restrictions on gatherings had been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge, who did not grant Wolf a stay on the limits. However, during Wolf’s appeal to the U.S. Third Circuit of Appeals, a stay had been allowed, which means the restrictions are back in place.
As a response to the court ruling, the PIAA had originally told schools during the last Board of Directors’ meeting that they could determine their own crowd sizes for events and recommended they get in touch with their school solicitor and school board to decide what the best course would be for each school district.
Several Progressland schools recently voted to change their attendance guidelines to allow to more spectators, including fans at previously closed indoor events.
At West Branch, the school has opted to give out two tickets to players, band and cheerleaders for football, along with two tickets for each away player.
Other outdoor events, like soccer and cross country will all receive four tickets for both home and away players.
For volleyball, which is the lone indoor sport at the school, the games were originally closed to spectators because of a 25-person limit.
Players are now receive four tickets for home players only.
Glendale recently imposed a 50 percent capacity rule during its last school board meeting.
That limit allows up to 1,500 fans, along with players, cheerleaders and band at football and a total of 318 people in the gym for volleyball.
Clearfield is also allowing limited numbers in for their sports, including volleyball, as is Philipsburg-Osceola.
Curwensville and Moshannon Valley have also followed similar ticket schemes.
Late Thursday afternoon, the PIAA released a statement on the ruling saying that, “This afternoon we received information that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of Judge Strickman’s decision striking the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions in several areas. The most important for our purposes is the limitation on gatherings.
“We are hopeful that there may be some modifications to the restrictions.”
The release then stated that, “as a result of this, the PIAA interprets the Governor’s order of the 25 (indoor) and 250 (outdoor) limitations on gatherings (spectators) are back in effect. PIAA is informing member schools of the decision and encourage them to consult their solicitors as to what they can and can not do under the Governor’s reinstated order.”
