PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion baseball team plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex to beat Beech Creek 5-4.
Gavin Emigh drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Parker White with the winning run.
The Phils sent four batters to the plate in the eighth against Beech Creek reliever King and all reached base.
“It wasn’t just the starters in that inning. We had some subs come in and give us some big at bats,” Philipsburg head coach Brandon Myers said.
Ben Gustkey began the inning on second base per the International Tiebreaker rule adopted by the Central Penn League for extra inning games.
White smoked a double to the gap to score Gustkey to tie the game at 4-4 after Beech Creek took a one-run lead in the top of the frame.
“Parker asked me if I wanted him to bunt the runner over and I said, ‘no, hit the ball hard,’ and that’s what he did," Myers said.
Denny Prestash followed with a perfectly-placed bunt, moving White to third and reaching first himself as no one covered the bag.
Jake DeSimone worked the count full against King before drawing a walk to load the bases, and Emigh ended it when he, too, was issued a base on balls.
“Denny had a perfect bunt and Gavin there at the end just had a great at bat,” Myers said.
Philipsburg jumped on Beech Creek pitcher Maclain Welshans in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs with the help of two walks, two hits and an error.
Nick Coudriet and Nathan Gustkey drew back-to-back walks off Welshans to start the frame and TJ Wildman loaded the bases with a hit to right field.
Jeremy Whitehead reached on an error, knocking in Coudriet on the play to make it 1-0. Michael Kitko followed with a base hit to right to score Gustkey.
White grounded into a double play, but Wildman scored to make it 3-0.
“Every team in this league has good pitching.” Myers said. “If we’re facing a good pitcher, we have to jump on something we can handle as early as we can. In that first inning, we were fortunate enough to put some good at bats together and get on the board early, and that let Ryan relax for pretty much the extent he was in.”
After the tough first inning, Welshans settled in. He only allowed two hits — a fourth-inning single to Colby Hahn and a seventh-inning single to Jeremy Whitehead — over the next six frames.
He was pulled after the seventh after exceeding the 105-count pitch limit. Welshans allowed just three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out four and walked four, while also hitting a batter.
Welshans’ mound counterpart — Phils ace Ryan Whitehead was equally effective.
Whitehead mowed down Beech Creek batters over the first three innings, striking out nine in that span, while also giving up one hit.
Beech Creek got to Whitehead in the fourth as an outfield error on a Rocco Stark fly ball led to two unearned runs.
Stark scored on Cy Probst’s groundout, while Cayde McCloskey doubled with two outs and scored on a base hit to make it 3-2. Whitehead got out of the inning with a strikeout — his tenth of the game.
The game remained 3-2 until the top of the seventh when Beech Creek pushed a run across on a Welshans two-out single. McCloskey, who opened the frame with a walk, scored on the hit.
Whitehead exited the mound after the Welshans hit due to hitting the pitch limit. He allowed only one earned run on five hits, while walking two batters and fanning 13.
Kitko came on in relief and forced King to ground out to end the inning.
Beech Creek took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth.
Blade King started on second per tiebreaker rule and was moved to third by Myers, who reached on a bunt single.
Kitko struck the next two batters out via strikeout before a groundout to short set the stage for Philipsburg’s walk-off walk.
Kitko got the win after tossing 1 1/3 innings of relief.
“Every year Beech Creek has a really good team, always at the top of the Central Penn League,” Myers said. “But any day you can pencil in Ryan Whitehead and Michael Kitko as your pitchers, you’re going to have a good day. They did exactly what we needed them to do. They kept us in the game.
“And at the end of the day we did what we needed to do to win. We got everybody in. It was a total team effort. Everybody contributed. For some baseball on a beautiful night on this field, that’s all you can ask for.”
The Phils improved to 4-0 overall and in the Central Penn League.
Beech Creek—4
Myers lf-3b 4021, Miller 2b-eh 4010, Stark cf 4100, C. Probst c 4001, Johnson ss 3000, McCloskey 3b-lf 1210, Probst 1b 2011, Wagner rf 3000, Welshan p 3011, King eh-2b-p 3100. Totals: 31-4-6-4.
Philipsburg—5
Coudriet 2b 3100, N. Gustkey c 3000, B. Gustkey cr 0200, Wildman ss 4110, J. Whitehead cf 4011, Kitko 1b-p 4011, White 3b 3111, R. Whitehead p-1b 0000, Stephens dh 2000, Prestash dh 2010, K. Hahn rf 2000, DeSimone ph 0000, B. Hahn rf 0000, C. Hahn lf 2010, Emigh pr-lf 0001. Totals: 29-5-6-4.
Score by Innings
Beech Creek 000 200 11—4 6 3
Philipsburg 300 000 02—5 6 2
Errors—McCloskey, Miller, Probst; Wildman, K. Hahn. LOB—Beech Creek 7, Philipsburg 10. 2B—McCloskey; White. SAC—Probst. SB—Myers; Coudriet, White, DeSimone, Prestash.
Pitching
Beech Creek: Welshan—7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; King—0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg: R. Whitehead—6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO; Kitko—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—King.
Time: 2:01.