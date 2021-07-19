SIDMAN — Things looked bleak for the Philipsburg American Legion team after Day 1 of the Region 7 American Legion Tournament, hosted by St. Michael.
But by Day 3, the Phils rallied for their second straight win, defeating a Yough team that had allowed just two runs in its first two games.
Philipsburg rallied from 2-1 down to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Cougars 5-2.
That win also garnered them the No. 1 seed out of the pool and sent them into the semis against Claysburg today at 11:30 a.m.
“That’s what they do,” said Phils manager Brandon Myers. “These kids are tough. The last thing we wanted to do was come down here and play sloppy. We were coming off just about two weeks of not playing. It’s tough to come in and play every day, in the hot weather, against some really good teams.”
Philipsburg took the lead in the bottom of the first, taking the advantage of one of three Yough errors early.
Parker White drew a one-out walk, then moved to second as Cougar starter John Shoman tried to throw over to first, but overthrew the base.
Jeremy Whitehead blasted a single into center field, plating White.
Yough tied things up in the top of the third, as Philipsburg had a mirror error.
Logan Cosharek earned a leadoff walk, then moved to second as Phils starter Gavin Emigh threw over to first.
Mike Bell singled into right, scoring Cosharek, and tying the game at 1-1.
The Cougars then took the lead in the top of the fourth after another Philipsburg error.
Kam Pritts lined a ball down to third, but the throw went wide of first, allowing him to get to second. Philipsburg got two quick outs before No. 9 batter Jack Sampson ripped a liner into left field, scoring Pritts.
The Phils lifted Emigh after throwing 85 pitches, bringing on White in relief. White struck out the leadoff batter to end the frame.
Philipsburg finally got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth.
Jeremy Whitehead led off with a double, before Yough got two outs. T.J. Wildman hit a ball into center field. The ball got past the outfielder, allowing Whitehead to come around and tie it.
A single into left by Colby Hahn put runners on first and second, before Ben Gustkey drew a free pass to load the bases. Jake DeSimone forced home what would be the winning run when he also drew a walk.
But it was leadoff batter Nick Coudriet who had the big hit, smacking a single in between the left and center fielders to score both Hahn and Gustkey, who came chugging around and slid home before the relay was even set to throw.
“It was a huge hit,” said Myers. “We were able to take advantage of some of their miscues out on the field. But really, it’s just our hustle. We were hustling around the bases. We wanted those runs. Nobody wanted this game more than us today.”
White came on in the seventh and closed the door, getting a strikeout and two fielder’s choices to set the final at 5-2.
White earned the win, throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed just one hit while striking out six.
Emigh also had a great day on the mound, going 3 2/3 innings with just two hits and two unearned runs to his credit.
“Our pitchers, just like the last two days, have kept us in games,” said Myers. “Our offense ... the first couple of innings don’t go real well, but they are keeping their heads up and realizing it’s a long game with lots of at bats.
“We’ve done this two days in a row where we have a good inning. And we can do that at any time. They are working really hard and believing in themselves right now.”
Philipsburg returns to action against Claysburg in the first of two semis. Beech Creek plays Yough at 2:30 in the other game. The winners will face off at 5:30 p.m.
Yough—2
Cosharek rf 3100, Novacek 3b 3010, Bell cf 2011, Martin dh-lf 3000, Olander pr 0000, Shoman p 0000, Manon c 3000, Pritts 1b 3100, Wilkins ss 3000, Royer 2b 2000, Sampson lf-p 3011. Totals: 25-2-3-2.
Philipsburg—4
Coudriet 2b 4012, White 3b-p 3100, J. Whitehead rf 3121, N. Gustkey c 3010, R. Whitehead 1b 3000, Wildman ss 3100, C. Hahn lf-3b 3120, Stephens dh 1000, Emigh p-3b 1000, B. Gustkey lf 0100, DeSimone rf 2001. Totals: 26-5-6-4.
Score by Innings
Yough 001 100 0—2 3 3
Philipsburg 100 004 x—5 6 4
Errors—Shoman, Wilkins, Bell. Coudriet, Wildman, Emigh, N. Gustkey. LOB—Yough 8, Philipsburg 6. 2B—J. Whitehead. WP—White 2. PB—N. Gustkey 1.
Pitching
Yough: Shoman—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Sampson—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg: Emigh—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. White—3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
WP—White. LP—Shoman.