PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team pulled away in the first half, giving new head coach Brandon Myers his first varsity win with a 55-28 victory over visiting Moshannon Valley on Friday night.
The Lady Mounties had three players in double figures on the night.
But the biggest stat was turnovers. The Damsels had 31 on the night. P-O took advantage of those to take a big, early lead and never looked back.
“I didn’t think it was that high,” Myers said. “That is the discipline we have been trying to teach, and the hustle really. Before the game we listed our two goals, which were to hustle and to shoot if you are open and in a good spot.
“But really it’s all about the hustle tonight. The score wasn’t really the score. Moshannon Valley is a better team than the scoreboard shows. But you can’t take anything away from our girls either. They did their job.
“I’m happy. Anytime you win, it’s a good feeling. But the girls deserve all the credit tonight. They came out and did a wonderful job.”
The very young Damsels looked like they had plenty of nerves in the first 16 minutes.
Moshannon Valley fell behind 11-0 before a bucket and insuing foul shot by Sydney Bubb put the Damsels on the board with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Bubb finished the night with a game-high 20 points, including 14 in the second half.
“We are a really young team,” said Mo Valley head coach Jillian Kane. “We have one senior, two juniors and a freshman starting. We have a lot of sophomores. I think they were a little scared for the first game.
“We have to work on boxing out. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on, but I think that in time, those turnovers and those missed shots will go in. P-O just played better offensively than we did.”
P-O senior Lindsey Bordas poured in nine points in the first frame. She finished the night with 16 points and six rebounds.
Teammate Kyleigh Kennedy had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Samantha Bainey was the third Lady Mountie in double digits with 15 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola took a 21-11 lead at the half.
The Lady Mounties extended that lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Damsels 22-3 in the frame.
Bainey had 11 of her points in the quarter, including 3-of-5 from the foul line. She finished the night 7-of-16, with most of those free throw chances coming from getting fouled driving to the hoop.
“We’ve been trying to get her more focused on scoring,” Myers said of Bainey. “We don’t want her to stop passing, but she has really good form, whether it be a layup or a jumper. She came to play tonight.”
All five P-O starters scored in the game with freshmen Reagan Thorp and Camden Potter each scoring in the third quarter. Thorp finished the game with seven rebounds and six points.
P-O finished the night with 36 rebounds.
“We are really trying to preach fundamentals,” said Myers. “Part of that preaching is box out, jump and grab that ball. At the beginning of the year, we were sort of batting it around, but now we are starting to grab it. We have a lot of work to do, but we are getting better every day.”
The Lady Mounties emptied their bench in the fourth quarter, which saw the Damsels take the slight 14-12 edge. Bubb had all of those points for Mo Valley, scoring the final seven points of the game to set the final at 55-28.
“Defensively, we picked it up at the end,” said Kane. “We just have to keep working at it.”
Moshannon Valley (0-1) returns to action on Monday at Glendale.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0) travels to Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Moshannon Valley—28
Dotts 1 0-0 2, Bubb 8 3-5 20, Wilson 0 0-1 0, Demko 1 1-2 3, Davis 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Murawski 0 0-0 0, Domanick 0 0-2 0, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Gilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-9 28.
Philipsburg-Osceola—55
Bainey 4 7-16 15, Bordas 5 5-5 16, Kennedy 6 4-6 16, Thorp 2 2-2 6, Potter 1 0-0 2, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 18-31 55.
Three-pointers: Bubb, Davis; Bordas.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 3 8 3 14—28
P-O 13 8 22 12—55