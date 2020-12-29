PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Will Rishel is a three-sport athlete for the Mounties, playing football, soccer and participating in track and field.
The son of Jason and Ann Rishel has played soccer since he was 4. He has participated in track since middle school. Football was something Rishel decided to pick up this season.
He has one letter in each sport.
Sports are a common theme in the Rishel household, as his younger sister, Paige, plays soccer and participates in track and field at P-O.
Rishel said of the three, track is his favorite.
“My favorite sport is track and field and I specialize in high jump and was a district competitor in my sophomore year,” he said. “I enjoy trying to beat my personal record, and am looking forward to competing in the spring.”
The Mountie senior said losing his spring season last year was tough and taught him a valuable lesson.
“COVID-19 has definitely taught me not to take sports for granted,” he said. “I was unable to compete in track last spring due to it, and it has given me drive towards succeeding this year. I also had to play every game this fall like it could be my last, which got me into a good mindset in the games and made me appreciate what I had at the moment.”
Rishel said he enjoys playing sports, because he likes being part of a team.
“I enjoy competing, and always trying to improve in each of my sports,” said Rishel. “One of the best things about playing sports is the ability to be a part of a team, and work towards success with them.”
He said his favorite sports moment came this year.
“My favorite game was my first football game against Huntingdon,” he said. “I went five-for-five in PATs, so it was definitely a fun way to get into the sport. The win was a big deal for our team, and we were so excited after the game. It was an awesome atmosphere to be in.”
Outside of sports, Rishel said he enjoys hanging out with his friends. He is also a car enthusiast and likes helping out at his church and other community events.
Through his church, Rishel is a member of their youth group and has gone on two week-long mission trips.
At P-O, he is the vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Letter Winners Club and the Mountie Nation Service Organization.
Rishel said he looks to his parents as his role models.
“They have taught me many lessons throughout life and have always supported me,” said Rishel. “It is awesome to see the positive impact they have on others, and I hope to impact others in the future like they do. They also inspire me to give my all in everything I do.”
After graduation, Rishel hopes to earn a degree in aeronautical engineering and eventually hopes to become a pilot in the Air Force and travel the world. He hopes to compete in club and intermural sports as well.
“I am very thankful for all of my coaches and teachers who have helped me along the way,” he said.