PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore is a force to be reckoned with on the mat and the football field.
The son of Billy and Michelle Moore began playing football in elementary school. He later picked up wrestling because his grandfather thought he might like the sport.
Moore says of the two sports, wrestling is his favorite.
“It is an individual sport that requires great mental and physical toughness,” Moore said. “And I enjoy the challenges that it presents.”
Moore burst on to the wrestling scene last season as a junior, finishing third at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament before scoring a third-place finish at the District 6 Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament at Altoona.
The Mountie then went on to win a Southwest Regional AA Tournament title at 195 pounds, becoming P-O’s first regional champ since they dropped to the lower class.
Moore went on to place sixth in Hershey.
He said he enjoys sports because he loves the competition.
His favorite moment came right after scoring a medal in Hershey.
“Walking into the Philipsburg hallway in the Giant Center after earning a state medal in wrestling was the best,” he said.
The Mountie senior has been a member of both the Progressland High School Football and High School Wrestling all-star teams.
Moore, who has an older sister named McKenzie that was involved in cheerleading, said the COVID-19 pandemic really made him stop and think about things.
“Playing sports during this pandemic has made me realize to never take anything for granted in life,” said Moore.
Outside of sports, Moore said his favorite thing to do is hang out with his friends. He is also involved in the Fly Fishing Club and National Honor Society at POHS.
Moore said he looks up to former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno as his role model.
“He emphasized that even when your successful you still need to be humble,” he said.
After graduation, Moore plans to attend college to major in education. He also hopes to fulfill his dream of wrestling in college.