PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt McClenahan is a two-sport athlete at the school, participating in both football and track and field.
The son of Jeff and Stacy McClenahan has been doing track since seventh grade and has earned two letters. He added football as a sport in eighth grade and has two letters there as well.
McClenahan has a younger brother in middle school, Robert, who also participates in same sports.
The Mountie senior says he competes in sports because of the lessons he learns.
“I like the sense of teamwork and accountability that will assist me later in life,” he said.
Of the two sports, McClenahan said track is his favorite.
“I enjoy competing and spending time with my teammates,” said McClenahan.
He said his best sports memories come from competing at the District 6 Track and Field Championships at Mansion Park in Altoona.
“My sophomore year, I placed fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump in districts,” said McClenahan. “This is my favorite memory because standing on the podium gave me a sense of great achievement and shows hard work pays off.”
McClenahan said while the pandemic has changed alot of his preparations for sport, his mindset is learning to appreciate the times he does have.
“I have learned to cherish every moment,” he said. “You never know when your last competition is, so you must compete in every competition like it will be your last.”
McClenahan is also heavily involved in other activities at POHS, participating in National Honor Society, Key Club, Boy Scouts and he is the secretary of the senior class.
Outside of school, he enjoys hanging out with his friends, going riding and pursuing his future goals.
McClenahan said he looks up to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
“I look up to my favorite athlete Antonio Brown because despite all odds, he still competes at an elite level and outworks others,” he said.
After graduation, McClenahan plans to earn a degree in computer science and get a job in cybersecurity. He will also continue his track and field career collegiately.