PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team won eight of nine contested bouts Friday evening against West Branch, helping the Mounties overcome three forfeits and pick up a 40-24 victory.
The win was the Mounties first of the season against six defeats in a front-loaded schedule.
“The kids have been working extremely hard these past two weeks,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “It’s been a grind for them. Our schedule is designed to help them peak at the right time and so going into the match tonight we knew that they were all going to be tired.
“We explained to them after the match that this plan is why they’re tired. They should be tired, and if not they haven’t been working hard enough. But we’re so pleased that every single guy in the room has been pushing past their comfort zone. This is probably the first match that we’ve coached in the past four years that every single kid pushed themselves outside their comfort zone. “
The dual meet started at 106 with a double forfeit before the Warriors got on the board at 113 where Warrior Landon Bainey picked up a forfeit to give the visitors a 6-0 lead.
But the Mounties won the next four bouts, two by fall, to take early control of the meet.
Scott Frantz earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Landen Pase at 120, scoring a third-period reversal for the victory.
Nick Coudriet followed at 132 with second-period pin of Kaleb Sallurday, who led 2-1 after the first period. But Coudriet got a takedown in the second before locking up a cradle for the fall.
Austin Foster also used a cradle to record a pin of Parker Johnson 51 seconds into his bout at 138.
At 145, Luke Hughes rallied from a 4-0 deficit to pick up a 9-4 decision over John Myers to put the Mounties in front 24-6.
Myers scored a takedown in the first and a reversal early in the second, but Hughes picked up his own reversal and added two back points to tie things up 4-4 after two. He then took control in the third with an escape, takedown and two more back points.
West Branch closed the gap on the scoreboard with a forfeit and a pin in the next two weight classes.
Aaron Myers got the forfeit at 152, while Will Herring pinned Jimmy Richtscheit in 45 seconds, using a bundle to turn the Mountie before pressing him for the fall.
Mountie 172-pounder Hunter Weitoish collected eight first-period takedowns in his matchup with Tyce Cantolina, racking up a 19-7 lead after one, before securing the pin at 3:27 of the second period to give P-O a 30-18 lead.
But West Branch notched its third forfeit at 189 as Logan Folmar had his hand raised to cut the Warrior deficit to 30-24.
But that’s as close as the visitors got as P-O upper weights Parker Moore (215) and Chase Klinger (285) notched a major decision and a pin, respectively, to close out the scoring.
Moore defeated Warrior Ethan Yingling 10-2 with most of the scoring occurring in the second period.
After a scoreless first, Moore picked up a pair of takedowns and three nearfall points to take a 7-2 lead over Yingling, who scored a pair of escapes. Moore escaped in the third and added a takedown to get the major.
At 285, Klinger and Warrior Billy Bumbarger battled through a scoreless first before Klinger took a 2-1 lead in the second. Klinger added a reversal in the third and was able to work in a half to pin Bumbarger at 5:07 to end the bout and the dual.
“Everybody played a key part in this win,” Pataky said. “We had guys bumping up weight or guys that were sucking down to make weight. We had guys in the lineup that hadn’t wrestled yet. It was just a well-deserved team win.”
For West Branch, it was a measuring stick to see what it needs to work on as the Warriors finally opened their season.
“We’ve just had the 10 practices and P-O has five-six matches in already so their kids were in shape and not all of our kids are in shape,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “They have the opportunity to come and do extra work, but they don’t do it. It is what it is. I’ve been preaching that to them. Wrestling is a sport that is tough to get in shape for and the kids just weren’t ready to go.
“But this year, it’s a four-week sprint. Sectionals are in a couple weeks and and somehow we have to find a way. But I’m just happy to be on the mat.”
Pataky certainly echoed those sentiments about being able to wrestle.
“We’re fortunate to have had as many matches as we’ve had,” he said. “It’s a blessing every single time we have a chance to wrestle. I think the kids see that too. They’ve experienced the shutdowns and they recognize it could be taken away any day. That could be a reason why they’ve been working so hard.”
P-O travels to Bellefonte on Tuesday.
West Branch is back in action today, hosting Penns Valley at noon and Southern Huntingdon at 2:30 before traveling to Claysburg-Kimmel for a 6:30 start.
Philipsburg-Osceola 40,
West Branch 24
106—No bout.
113—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (0-6).
120—Scott Frantz, PO, dec. Landen Pase, WB, 2-0. (3-6).
126—Marcus Gable, PO. dec. Hunter Schnarrs, WB, 1:02. (9-6).
132—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 3:27. (15-6)
138—Austin Foster, PO, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 0:51. (21-6).
145—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. John Myers, WB, 9-4. (24-6).
152—Aaron Myers, WB, won by forfeit. (24-12).
160—Wil Herring, WB, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 0:45. (24-18).
172—Hunter Weitoish, PO, pinned Tyce Cantolina, WB, 3:27. (30-18).
189—Logan Folmar, WB, won by forfeit. (30-24).
215—Parker Moore, PO, maj. dec. Ethan Yingling, WB, 10-2. (34-24).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Billy Bumbarger, PO, 5:07. (40-24).