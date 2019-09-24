ROARING SPRING — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team captured the 2019 Mountain League title on Tuesday with a win over six Mountain League teams at Iron Masters Country Club.
Chad Frank earned medalist honors for the Mounties, carding a 75.
Jake Vaux added a 77, while Brandon Singer, who was named the league MVP, shot a 78.
Singer sank a 20-foot putt for birdie to down Tyrone’s Jake Taylor by a shot to win the MVP.
Keegan Soltis had an 81 to round out the team’s scoring.
Also golfing for the Mounties were Ky Bender (84) and Tyler Doyle (94).
“I’m very proud of how our team played today,” said P-O head coach Jordan Albright. “Iron Masters is a very tough track and can get you in trouble off the tee. We executed as a team very well.”
The Mounties improved to 27-1 on the season.
Clearfield finished sixth at the event with a score of 367.
Luke Roach had the top score for the Bison with an 82. Both Harrison Peacock and Justin Maines each had a 93, while Alex Lansberry added a 99.
Eric Fletcher and Noah Jordan also golfed for the Bison.
Philipsburg-Osceola—311
Chad Frank 75, Jake Vaux 77, Brandon Singer 78, Keegan Soltis 81. Others: Ky Bender 84, Tyler Doyle 94.
Tyrone—331
Jake Taylor 79, Luke Brooks 79, Brent McNeel 85, Cassidy Micksich 88.
Huntingdon—337
Andon Suchan 76, Rece Ritchey 78, Jackson Ritchey 88, Brady Handy 95.
Bellefonte—343
Keith Hamilton 79, Joseph Bruni 82, Austin Knepp 81, Gunner Fravel 81.
Central—357
Noah Bauman 85, Mason Baker 87, Jerry Brumbaugh 90, Jacob Dick 95.
Clearfield—367
Luke Roach 82, Harrison Peacock 93, Justin Maines 93, Alex Lansberry 99. Others: Eric Fletcher 101, Noah Jordan 115.
Bald Eagle Area—395
Luke Barnhart 88, Wyatt McClain 93, Weston Eppley 107, Noah Fultz 107.
Penns Valley—440
Lydia Boeckel 102, Logan Jones 103, Justin Darlington 104, Richie Butler 131.