ALTOONA — The old adage goes that it’s tough to beat a team three times in a row.
For Philipsburg-Osceola, it’s even tougher when that team is Bald Eagle Area and a district title is on the line.
But the Lady Mounties only had a little hiccup on the way to their first District 6 Class AA Championship since 2013, defeating BEA in four sets 25-23, 25-18, 30-32 and 25-16.
Philipsburg-Osceola had already swept the Lady Eagles twice in the regular season.
“I knew that Bald Eagle had the experience of being here last year, so it was a good test for us,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “When they came back in game three, I was a little nervous to be honest. I knew they were going to fight and not quit.
“It was that big start in game four that really was key.”
But it was the third set that put on a show for all of the fans in attendance. Long rallies, every point contested and some big hits were on the menu.
With Philipsburg-Osceola already leading 2-0, it was looking for the third three-set win of the season.
But the Lady Eagles had other ideas, fighting tooth and nail as the teams passed the 25-point mark and kept trading sideouts.
BEA finally scored the 32-30 win on a ball that Philipsburg-Osceola just couldn’t get back over the net.
“I have so much respect for Larry (Campbell) and his program. I knew it was not going to be easy tonight, regardless of what happened the last two matches.
“They came in and changed their lineup a little and their rotations a little bit. They were serving short on us and that caught us off guard a little bit.
“They really pushed us tonight. BEA has a great program, a great coach and great kids.”
Philipsburg-Osceola started out the fourth set with a 5-0 lead, forcing the Lady Eagles to take a timeout.
Jayden Perks served up four of those points and had the kill for the sideout. Freshman Reese Hazelton added three kills to get things going.
Hazelton had 40 kills on the night, along with 19 digs and 12 service points.
But she still came to Eckberg in between the third and fourth sets to ask for some advice.
“She kept asking what she needed to do,” said Eckberg. “And some times you just have to fight through things. They are going to get blocks and they are going to dig you.
“I think she showed some character there, and she really stepped up for us in game four. We needed it.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell behind 13-11 in the set, but rallied as several players had kills and important digs.
The Lady Mounties went on to capture the set 25-16.
“All of our players bond really well,” Eckberg said. “There is a lot of chemistry there and I am just so happy for our kids, our fans and our parents, especially in 2020 where there isn’t a whole lot to be happy about at times.
“Hopefully, they can enjoy this a little bit.”
Perks added 10 kills, six service points and two blocks. Kalista Butler added 57 assists.
Janey Johnson recorded 25 digs and netted 11 service points, including four aces. London Cutler had 15 digs, while Paige Jarrett had five kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 18-0. The Lady Mounties will play at Maplewood on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
“We nothing about them, so we just have to hit the reset button. We want to let them enjoy this a little bit and get back to work.”