PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team defeated Bellefonte on Tuesday night in front of a raucous student section.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-11.
“I think that the serving was key tonight,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “We had a little bit of nerves tonight in front of the home crowd to start. But after they settled in I think you saw some nice service runs from all of the kids, who really stepped back and did their job from the service line.”
The two teams had a back-and-forth battle to start the first set, as the score was tied just as the Lady Mounties were set to go through their last rotation.
Janey Johnson stepped to the service line and served up 12 straight points, including four aces. Bellefonte called a timeout down 13-8, but Johnson went on to put P-O up 21-8 by the time she was done.
The Lady Mounties went on to win 25-12.
“Her serve is deceptively good,” Eckberg said of Johnson. “It’s flat and it floats. It drops as soon as it gets over the net. It doesn’t have as much tempo as some other serves, but it moves a lot. The kids always say it’s so hard to pass.”
“She did a nice job there in game one for us.”
In the second set it was Paige Jarrett’s turn to have the run, as she served up six straight and eight total in the match, including six aces.
Those runs helped P-O to pull away from Bellefonte, as well as 10 service errors by the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Mounties did a good job keeping runs going when Bellefonte did get it over the net.
Setter Kalista Butler had 10 assists on the net, and four different Lady Mounties had at least three kills.
“We are the kind of team where we have to distribute the ball evenly,” said Eckberg. “I’d like to see us clean up the errors a little bit, because that hurts the serving percentage. But when the kids got their chances, they took advantage of it.”
Philipsburg-Osceola won the second set 25-20.
London Cutler had three kills in the set, while Kyleigh Kennedy had two.
The Lady Mounties closed out the match with a 25-11 win in the third set.
Johnson had another big run to make it 20-9, before P-O went on to get a big kill from Jarrett and Kennedy served up an ace to set the final.
“We talked to the kids going into game three about closing it out.,” Eckberg said. “We didn’t want to get sloppy and give up a set. we want to just get it done and get out in three.”
Jayden Perks had five kills and three blocks to lead Philipsburg-Osceola. Cutler finished with four, as did Kennedy. Jarrett added three.
Johnson ended the night with 18 service points, including seven aces. Jarrett tallied 12 service points with seven aces.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties head to Central Mountain tonight.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Mounties won in two sets, 25-21 and 25-13.