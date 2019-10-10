HYDE — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball teams came together to help honor those with breast cancer on Thursday night with their annual Think Pink Night.
Clearfield High School employee Janette Peacock was honored before the match. Peacock is currently fighting stage 3 breast cancer. All of the proceeds from the team’s selling t-shirts and pink ribbons, as well as a bake sale and basket raffle went to Peacock.
The game turned out to be a good one too, as the Lady Bison led Philipsburg-Osceola in two of the three sets before falling.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-15.
“P-O is an excellent team,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “You can’t take anything from them. But I felt we came out hard and we played hard. I’m proud of the way they played. It’s the same thing though.
“We came out the first two games and we were up. We kept battling and battling. But it just takes one server that when we get on serve-receive and it kinda goes the other way.”
“The effort they gave us tonight was great. It’s been a long season and they’ve never quit. They are doing what we are asking them.”
Clearfield led the first set 8-3, 13-9 and 20-17 before P-O rallied to win.
Five of the final seven points were served up by Jayden Perks, who finished the night with 16 service points.
“I think Clearfield played really well tonight,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “They were more poised than we were in game one. They made us work for every point.
“As a team we are just trying to come out and play complete games. I think in game three we started to get a little bit of rhythm.
“Credit to Clearfield, they really fought, in those first two especially. They made us earn it.”
Clearfield moved out to a 6-2 lead in the second set off the serve of Bella Spingola.
The Lady Bison went up 10-5 before the Lady Mounties began to climb back into the set.
“I thought Bella had a heck of a game tonight serving,” Bailor said. “She did a nice job. I thought Lauren Ressler did a great job in the back row bringing up some nice hits from P-O.
“Our coverage was good. Adrian Rowles had some nice blocks, Olivia Bender did too. We were at least getting our hands on the ball and moving well on the court.
“I can’t be disappointed. The effort was there. They did it against a good P-O team.”
A four-point service run from Paige Jarrett, including three aces, helped swing the momentum P-O’s way.
The Lady Mounties finally went up 14-12 before going on to win 25-17.
London Cutler had five of her 11 kills in the set, while Kyleigh Kennedy and Jarrett each had two.
“We challenged our hitters in game three to try and have their best game of the night,” Eckberg said. “I would say they did. The passes and setter contribute to that as well. It was just a good enviroment.
“It was nice for the kids to be together at the end to support such a good cause. It was a great job.”
Philipsburg-Osceola started to find its rhythm in the third set, taking a 5-3 lead in the third rotation and never looked back. Jarrett had five of her 12 service points in the set, including four of the last five. She had a total of eight aces in the game.
The Lady Mounties clinched the match with the 25-15 third-set victory.
Butler had 28 assists on the night for P-O, while Jarrett had five kills and a block. Janey Johnson added 10 digs.
For Clearfield, Spingola had nine service points, while Lauren Coleman had six. Morgan Cheek and Olivia Bender each had three kills.
Clearfield dropped to 0-14 overall. The Lady Bison host Central on Tuesday.
P-O improved to 14-5 overall and 8-3 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties host Central Mountain on Monday.
In junior varsity action, P-O won 25-16 and 25-17 to improve to 11-5 on the season.