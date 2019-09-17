PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team started out a little slow on Tuesday night against Clearfield, but the Lady Mounties eventually kicked it in gear and won 25-20, 25-16 and 25-13.
“I think we started a little slow with our serving,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “We had a goal of target serving tonight to get ready for some things we are going to see. We just really weren’t crisp with that.
“But it did settle in, in game two in particular. I was pleased with their ability to turn that around.”
Clearfield kept the first set close, taking advantage of four service errors by the Lady Mounties.
Jayden Perks had a four-point run, while Janey Johnson had five points in the set, including the final two to help P-O to the win.
Perks also had three kills in the set, including one to get them to game point.
“Some of that was to Clearfield’s credit,” Eckberg said of the first set being so close. “They got some blocks. I think we were expecting to get up there and hit the ball uncontested. But they were blocking at the net and that got us to force a little bit. And then you started to see some errors.
“We are a team that when we make a few unforced errors, it seems to spread. If we are playing really well we are confident, but if we don’t, you can kind of see it getting in everyone’s head. But we are getting better with it. I think the rebound in game two was a testament to that.”
The Lady Bison looked much improved from their disastrous three-set loss to Curwensville on Monday night at home.
“We’ve seen things tonight that we are hoping this is our turnaround,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “Ressler had a heck of a game in the back row passing up. Paige came alive. We are hoping that’s what is going to happen the rest of the season.
“Adrian, Bella, Morgan, Lauren, Anna, Alyssa, Olivia and Alaina all did well tonight. The whole squad did. From the girls who started to the ones who came in.”
The Philipsburg-Osceola student section helped out in the second set, as Clearfield was forced to serve from that end of the gym.
The students stood the entire second set and were extremely loud forcing the Lady Bison into three service errors.
“They are great,” Eckberg said. “Year in and year out, they show up in numbers. We can’t thank them enough. I know the team really appreciates them. They really coordinate things before the season even starts and come up with these theme nights.”
Johnson had another four-point run from the service line in the set. She finished the night with 11 service points.
Kyleigh Kennedy had four of her nine kills in the set, as the Lady Mounties went on to win 25-13.
Kalista Butler served up eight points in the third set, as Perks had four kills during that run and Paige Jarrett had two.
Clearfield had just six points off the serve in the set, with four of those coming from Bella Spingola.
P-O’s Adria Lewis served up the final point to give the hosts the 25-16 set and match victory.
“This is a loss, but like I said, I will take a loss if we have the effort we had tonight,” Bailor said. “I don’t know the last time we played a Philipsburg-Osceola team as hard as we played these guys tonight.
“I’m proud of them. I am proud of what they are doing. We are just going to keep working and see what happens.”
Spingola finished the night with six service points, while Adrian Rowles had five kills and three service points. Paige Rhine tallied four kills and a block.
Clearfield dropped to 0-5 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Central on Thursday.
Butler had 26 assists in addition to nine service points. Perks had eight kills and seven service points, while London Cutler had 11 digs, nine service points and five kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties head to Penns Valley on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, P-O was a 25-19, 25-11 winner.