PHILIPSBURG – North Penn-Mansfield traveled more than two hours from Tioga County in North-Central Pennsylvania to play injury-riddled Philipsburg-Osceola on a cold Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Mounties, the Panthers got off of the bus ready to play.
North Penn-Mansfield scored 24 first-half points, including three touchdowns of 38 or more yards, and limited the Mounties to 81 total yards in a 31-7 victory.
“We came this far and we got this victory, so I have to be happy,” Panthers coach Tom Dickinson said. “But we had too many penalties, too many mistakes. We’re a young team. Our defense played well. We just have to keep getting better and get a W next week.
“(P-O) are struggling, but they’re not a bad football team. Those kids played hard. It was a good experience for our kids to come this far and face somebody new.”
The 1-6 Mounties had a number of injured players watching from the sideline, including their first and second-string quarterbacks Ryan Whitehead (ankle sprain, foot in a walking boot) and Jeremy Whitehead (broken hand). A couple other Mounties quit.
Senior Dakota Hofe got his start at quarterback, and he completed three short passes, but he was hampered by a number of dropped passes.
“We had a brand new quarterback, and he was pretty nervous,” P-O coach Brian McGonigal said. “We’re down to our fourth-string quarterback, and we had to make what we could with all of our injuries and stuff that we have. They played well with good effort considering the circumstances they’re in.
“We had some drops that we should have caught, and that cost us as well. I was proud of their effort. We’re pretty banged up. Hopefully we can get a few guys healthy in the last few weeks of the season.”
The 4-3 Panthers scored first on their second possession when quarterback Colton Litzelman, who completed 11 of 20 passes for 75 yards, connected with Brandon Thompson on a 38-yard touchdown pass.
It looked like P-O would get out of the first quarter without giving up a score, but Hofe was stripped of the ball and the Panthers recovered at the P-O 15. The Mountie defense stiffened, but Kevin Alexander kicked a 30-yard field goal with a minute left in the quarter.
Nate Gustkey returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to the NP-M 47, but three plays later, Kohen Lehman picked up a fumble and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
The Panthers made it 24-0 later in the quarter when Lehman scampered 49 yards for a touchdown.
The Mountie pounced on a Panther mistake late in the half. Punter Cameron Fabian was tackled at his own 28 after a bad snap with 1:33 left. Gustkey darted 25 yards to the 3 on the next play. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, P-O running back Kaleb Stamm scored running out of the wildcat formation as time expired.
“That was good,” McGonigal said. “That gave them a little bit of confidence. We were able to catch them in a reverse (on the Gustkey run). That’s the first time we ran that this year.
“We just couldn’t string anything together after that. We’d get the ball moving, and then we’d have a penalty or a fumble or dropped pass.”
North Penn-Mansfield scored only one more touchdown in the fourth quarter. Litzelman scored on a 2-yard run with 8:05 remaining. Alexander missed a 45-yard field goal short.
The P-O defense held the Panthers to 88 total yards in the second half.
The Mounties are back in action next Friday at Huntingdon.
“We’re going to play a good Huntingdon team,” McGonigal said. “They’ve gotten better and better as the season has gone on. We’ll have our hands full with them as we travel down there. I know they’ll give us a great effort.”
NOTES: It was breast cancer awareness night, with some P-O players wearing pink on their uniform. Cross country coach Renee Lanager, who is fighting cancer, was the honorary captain. … The game was again broadcasted over the internet. … Stamm had 54 rushing yards on 16 carries.