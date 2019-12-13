PHILIPSBURG — Despite having 26 turnovers on Friday night against Bellefonte, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team had a chance to defeat the Red Raiders at the buzzer.
The Mounties forced a turnover on an inbounds pass in their end with 0.4 seconds left on the clock down 58-57. Parker Matson got the ball into Ryan Whitehead, but the ball clanked off the rim as time expired.
“You can’t ask for any better of a situation there,” said P-O head coach Matt Curtis. “Having our best player taking the final shot ... that’s something I will take every time. Ryan makes that shot 9 out of 10 times, but it just didn’t go in.”
The Mounties, who were without starter Tyler Doyle, threw out another new lineup Friday night against Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola trailed by eight at the end of the first quarter, thanks to 11 turnovers in the frame.
The Red Raiders’ Ben McCartney was the beneficiary of many of those, as he scored seven of his 28 points in the quarter.
“It doesn’t matter who you are paying when you turn the ball over 30 times,” Curtis said. “I’m a little disappointed. I thought we played well against the zone defense down at the Southern Huntingdon tournament. Tonight, we were just sloppy with the ball.
“Ben is a great player. You have to tip your cap to Bellefonte. The other guys have bought into their roles. It makes them a great team.”
Bellefonte led by as many as 12 in the second quarter, before Philipsburg-Osceola made a run to get back into the game. The Mounties went on an 8-0 run to finish out the first half, with the exclamation point a bucket at the buzzer by Ryan Whitehead to cut the score to 28-27.
Whitehead had seven points in the frame and finished the night with 24 points.
The Mounties took their first lead of the game early in the third, as Jeremy Whitehead knocked down two jumpers to give P-O a 31-28 advantage.
Bellefonte went on a 7-0 run to go back up 35-31. It never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
P-O cut the lead to 39-36 on a bucket by Aaron Depto, but the Red Raiders led 48-43 heading into the final frame.
Down 53-49 with 1:37 to play, Jake DeSimone hit a basket to cut the lead to 53-51.
A Philipsburg-Osceola turnover forced the Mounties to foul sending Bellefonte to the line, where Mason Grey knocked down one of his shots.
McCartney was able to snag the rebound on the second shot for a putback, giving Bellefonte a 56-51 advantage with 17 seconds to play.
Ryan Whitehead dropped in a trey to make it 56-54 with 13 seconds to play before Bellefonte went back to the line to make it 58-54.
Philipsburg-Osceola got another three from Ryan Whitehead with 0.4 to play, cutting it to 58-57.
The Mounties forced the turnover and were able to get a shot off at the buzzer, but the Raiders went on to win.
It was the second straight Mountain League game defeat for P-O, which also lost to Huntingdon after a poor first quarter on Monday.
“Once again we lost by eight in the first quarter,” Curtis said. “We were down by 15. You can’t come out in the Mountain League and fight to get back in the game the rest of the way.
“But I will give them credit, they don’t quit. They continued to fight the whole game. They are playing hard. I love this team.”
Ryan Whitehead led the team with 24 points and eight rebounds, while DeSimone had 12 points. DeSimone played the point in place of Doyle, who is out due to illness.
“Jake played a good game. Anytime you have a freshman that plays 26 minutes they are going to make an impact. He came up with some big shots for us down the stretch.
“We just have to reidentify as a team without Tyler. He has a lot of outside jumpshots that we really missed tonight.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-2 overall, 0-2 Mountain League) returns to action on Wednesday at Clearfield.
Bellefonte—58
McCaslin 1 2-2 5, Bowman 2 0-0 4, McCartney 9 5-6 28, Bernier 4 0-0 8, Nadolsky 5 2-2 12, Grey 0 1-2 1, Carey 0 0-0 0, Brungard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-10 58.
Philipsburg-Osceola—57
J. Whitehead 3 2-2 8, R. Whitehead 8 5-7 24, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Matson 0 2-2 2, DeSimone 4 2-2 12, Depto 1 0-0 2, Tr. Doyle 0 0-0 0, K. Hahn 1 0-0 3, Harpster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-13 57.
Three-pointers: McCartney 5, McCaslin. R. Whitehead 3, DeSimone 2, K. Hahn.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 17 11 20 10—58
P-O 9 18 16 14—57