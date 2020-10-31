NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman and his Mountaineers approached Friday’s game at Duffy Daugherty Stadium as an opportunity to make a statement.
From the moment senior playmaker Kaleb Stamm returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, the Mountaineers played with determination and, just maybe, a chip on the figurative shoulder in a 34-14 victory over Northern Cambria in a non-conference, regular-season game.
“We had something to prove tonight,” said Vroman, whose Mountaineers had lost five straight games while playing many large-school opponents in the Mountain League. “We come from a tough conference. We’re Double-A and we don’t even get to sniff the playoffs because of who we play.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-5) opened with a win over Huntingdon that was followed by losses to Central, Clearfield, Bald Eagle Area, Tyrone and Bellefonte.
“Look at who we lost to. That’s why the playoff system in my opinion is flawed because we don’t even take into consideration the strength of schedule,” Vroman said. “I’m not saying anything against (Northern Cambria). They were definitely a formidable opponent, but playing in that conference week-in and week-out is tough. I think that really lent itself to us coming out and playing some good football.”
Northern Cambria, which plays in the Heritage Conference, finished a 4-4 season that included a loss in the 6-AA playoffs last week against Marion Center.
“We definitely were shellshocked at the very beginning,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ The team speed and the team strength in the beginning was real apparent and I thought, ‘Oh boy, we’re in for a long night.’
“But our guys showed a lot of resilience and we battled back,” Shutty said. “I thought we gave them everything they can handle and hopefully we gained their respect. I have a lot of respect for their team and I have a lot of respect for our guys for battling the way they did.”
Stamm started a monster performance for the running back/linebacker by finding an opening and eluding tacklers on the long kickoff return.
“Anytime you can get a start like that and get seven points on the board in the first 15 seconds, it’s huge,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman said. “Then, we took it over.”
The kick return was the first of four TDs by Stamm, who finished with a net 165 rushing yards on 22 carries and was part of several big plays on defense.
His 1-yard touchdown run at 8:05 of the first quarter followed a 42-yard burst by junior back Matt Martin. Kicker Will Rishel made it 14-0.
The Colts got back into the game via quarterback Mike Hoover’s 10-yard TD run as time expired in the opening quarter. Andrew Amsdell’s extra-point pulled Northern Cambria within 14-7.
Stamm scored on a 2-yard run 20 seconds before halftime to make it 21-7.
Hoover broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run with 5:07 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 21-14.
The Colts had two solid drives end without points.
They advanced to the Mountaineers’ 5-yard line before a 27-yard field goal sailed wide right in the second quarter. Hoover had a 27-yard gain to the Philipsburg-Osceola 25-yard line on a play that was ruled a lost fumble early in the third.
“One of the drives we had a fumble, and our guys were saying, ‘It wasn’t a fumble,’” Shutty said. “That kind of sums up our season. We do a lot of really good things and then a series of unfortunate events unfolds and we end up back on defense, backs up against it.
“We get the ball again, drive right down and something else happens. Our guys keep battling back. There is no quit in them.”
Philipsburg-Osceola’s 6-foot-6 senior quarterback Ryan Whitehead converted a fourth-and-10 with a pinpoint 19-yard scoring pass to Aaron Depto with 1:47 left in the third.
Stamm set the final with a 14-yard scoring run early in the fourth.
“Ryan Whitehead did a great job, an awesome job,” said Vroman, whose team has home games against Penns Valley and West Branch remaining. “That touchdown pass he threw, not many high school kids could make that throw.”
The Mountaineers netted 226 rushing yards on 38 carries. Whitehead completed 3 of 6 passes for 45 yards.
Seniors Owen Prasko and Hoover each gained 62 rushing yards for the Colts, who netted 156 rushing yards on 40 carries.
“If you look at the context, the conference they play in, three of those teams are playing for district championships,” Shutty said.
“This team is not a 1-5 team. That’s a high caliber team. They’re a very good team and well-coached.”