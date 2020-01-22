CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team jumped out to a 6-2 lead on visiting Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday night, but the Mounties switched up their defense and went on to win 66-30.
“Our start was good for the most part because we were executing our offense.,” said Tide head coach Matt Wassil. “They came out in man-to-man and we did a pretty good job of using guard screening for bigs and getting our bigs open inside.
“Then P-O made an adjustment and went into zone trap and things like that and we are not built for those types of things. We don’t have enough ball handling to get out of that. That gives us problems at times and that was the swing.
“I think honestly if they would have stayed man-to-man ... I’m not saying we would have won the game by any means ... but I think we would have stuck around longer. That was good coaching by Matt (Curtis) recognizing we were getting some easy baskets early.”
Curwensville’s Adam Miller had all six of the points during the run. He finished the night with 13 points, six rebounds and six blocks.
“Adam played really well,” said Wassil. “Not only offensively, but defensively as well. He had six blocks. That’s huge to have a guy back there protecting the rim, because they could have scored even more points if he wasn’t back there doing that.
“I thought he played really well tonight on both ends. He went strong to the hoop. He can tend to allow the other team to push him off the block. Tonight was not one of those nights. He was strong inside and made strong post moves. I’m proud of how he played.”
While there were some bright spots for the Tide, once the Mounties got moving, they were hard to stop.
“We are like a chameleon when it comes to defense,” said P-O head coach Matt Curtis. “It depends on the night. We had a slow start and then we added a little bit of pressure there and it energized us a little.
“It was a good night to work on some different defenses and adjusting on the fly.”
The Mounties closed out the first quarter on a 21-2 run to lead 23-8 after one.
Tyler Doyle had eight of those points, while Ryan Whitehead had five.
Philipsburg-Osceola rotated 10 guys most of the night, with nine of those scoring.
Four more players came off the bench late in the game for a total of 14.
“Anytime you get the chance to get some more guys in and get them some experience is good,” Curtis said. “We are young. We only have two seniors that are able to play out there right now.
“We have a lot of youth out there. The more guys we can mix in, the more comfortable we will be. We get in foul trouble and have dealt with a lot of injuries.
“So the more people that are out on the floor and that understand what is going on, always makes it better for the program.”
Six different Mounties found the bucket in the second quarter, with Ryan Whitehead leading the way with five points.
P-O increased its lead to 40-17 at the half.
While Curwensville did a good job limiting its turnovers in the first half, the same could not be said for the second.
Philipsburg-Osceola forced several turnovers, turning them into points. The Mounties outscored the Tide 21-7 in the frame, taking a 61-24 lead at the end of three.
With both benches emptied in the fourth, the teams played pretty evenly.
Parker Matson had all five of the Mounties’ fourth-quarter points. Adam Miller had four for the Tide, while teammate Trevor Lansberry also had a bucket to set the final at 66-30.
Lansberry finished the game with seven points, as did Scott Condon.
Ryan Whitehead and Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with 12 points apiece. Tyler Doyle finished with 11, while Kaleb Richardson and Matson each had nine.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 7-8 overall. The Mounties host Clearfield on Friday.
Curwensville dropped to 1-11. The Tide travel to Brockway on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola won the junior varsity game.
Philipsburg-Osceola—66
Ty. Doyle 5 0-0 11, Kaleb 4 1-3 9, R. Whitehead 5 0-0 12, J. Whitehead 0 5-8 5, DeSimone 4 4-5 12, Tr. Doyle 1 0-0 2, Depto 0 0-0 0, K. Hahn 1 0-0 2, Harpster 1 0-0 2, Matson 4 0-0 9, Eckberg 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Frank 1 0-0 2, Fenton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-16 66.
Curwensville—30
Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 3, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 2 3-4 7, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 3 0-0 7, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Mullaney 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 3-4 13. Totals: 11 6-8 30.
Three-pointers: R. Whitehead 2, Ty. Doyle, Matson. McGarry, Lansberry.
Score by Quarters
P-O 23 17 21 5—66
Curwensville 8 9 7 6—30