PHILIPSBURG — It was a shame that there were no fans in the gym on Tuesday to watch undefeated Philipsburg-Osceola take on rival and also undefeated Bald Eagle Area.
The Lady Mounties put on a show for the cameras, however, sweeping the defending PIAA state champs 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.
“Obviously we knew that Bald Eagle was going to bring their A-game,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “They’ve been on top of the hill for awhile and we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy thing.
“I have watched some of their matches this year and they were down several times and came back. So we kept telling the girls to not let up, because we knew they could come back.
“It was really important to get that win in the third game and not let some momentum build for them.”
Philipsburg-Osceola came out swinging in the first set, getting some key service runs from Paige Jarrett and London Cutler to seal the victory.
Reese Hazelton had five of her 15 kills on the night in the set.
The Lady Mounties trailed in the back and forth match 21-20, but a kill and a block by Hazelton on serves by Cutler gave them a 24-21 advantage.
BEA got a side out on a kill, but Philipsburg-Osceola got game point when the Lady Eagles committed a hitting error.
“We really needed the full team effort to beat Bald Eagle,” Eckberg said. “They were doing the same. They served really tough and made very few errors from the service line.
“You could see we were a little nervous in the first game. We ended up with six service errors. So, they were very consistent and put the pressure on us. It was nice to see us respond and move the ball around and everyone contribute.
“It was a good win.”
Still, the victory wasn’t easy by any means. Almost every single point was contested with long rallies, making it hard for both teams to have long service runs.
“Defensively, their libero made a lot of great plays,” said Eckberg. “It was hard for us to find spots. The girls kept saying, ‘Where can I hit, where can I hit?’ Well, sometimes they just play good defense and you have to keep grinding and keep attacking the block.
“We had to mix our shots up. They forced us to become a better team and I hope it’s something that pays dividends down the road for us. I hope we can learn from this and play well against really good teams.”
Philipsburg-Osceola won the second set 25-19. Jarrett and Janey Johnson each had four points in the set, while Hazelton had four kills.
Johnson, the Lady Mountie libero was key at the service line and played a great back row, notching 19 digs in the match.
Hazelton added 15 digs in the game.
The Lady Mounties led the third game 18-13 before allowing the Lady Eagles to get as close as 22-18.
But P-O buckled down and was able to force several errors to take the 25-20 victory.
Kalista Butler had 29 assists on the night, while Jayden Perks served up nine points. Jarrett added eight service points and six kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Mountain League play. Bald Eagle Area dropped to 8-1 overall.
Eckberg said he hopes his team is proud of the win, but doesn’t lose sight of the big picture.
“What I don’t want is a letdown. I don’t want them to think mission accomplished. There is still a lot of work to be done. I want them to embrace what we have been able to accomplish through this first cycle of Mountain League play. They’ve earned that.
“It’s been a really turbulent season for everyone and to be able to come out of that unscathed, I am just really proud of a great group of kids.”
The Lady Mounties travel to Tyrone on Thursday.