PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team came into Monday night’s matchup with Ligonier Valley riding a five-game winless streak in the first round of the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
But the Lady Mounties left no doubt when the streak was broken against the Lady Rams, sweeping them 25-20, 25-16 and 25-19.
“I think there were some nerves with it being a playoff game,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “We probably made a higher percentage of unforced errors than we have been in the last couple of weeks.
“But they found a way and that’s kind of what we have to do night in and night out to advance and they did that. They broke that playoff streak that we’ve had going for the last five years too.”
While the first and third sets may have looked close, the Lady Mounties were in control the entire way.
Philipsburg-Osceola led 10-8 and 13-11 before pulling out to a 16-12 lead on a service run by Janey Johnson. Johnson finished the night with 12 service points and four aces. She also had 12 digs.
“Most everything else we do through the setting, the hitters when they get kills start with that pass,” Eckberg said. “She’s handling the ball a good percentage of the time back there on serve-receive, which is what we want.
“And, that’s one of the hardest things to do out there is take that ball that is coming in at 30 mph off the serve and read it and pass it to the target. She has grown really nicely throughout the season and we really trust her back there.”
The Lady Mounties went ahead 23-19 off the serve of Emily Herr. Herr served for Jayden Perks and racked up eight service points on the night.
A CeCe Hite kill made it 24-20 before Paige Jarrett served up game point to give P-O the 25-20 win.
The Lady Mounties made quick work of the Lady Rams in the second set, as Johnson had another big service run to give P-O a cushion.
Ligonier Valley had four service errors and four hitting errors in the set, as P-O cruised to the 25-16 win.
“Maybe that is finally breaking that cycle, knowing we can do it,” said Eckberg of the confidence his team showed all night. “We have a great opponent in West Shamokin tomorrow. We are going to have to play a cleaner game, but I think we match up well. We just have to be very efficient and make good decisions with the ball. I think it could be very competitive all night long. We just hope to come out on the good side.”
The third set, which has been an Achilles heel for the Lady Mounties in past playoff games, started out down 2-0.
But P-O got a sideout and went up 4-2 off the serve of Johnson.
The Lady Mounties led 9-4, 16-9 and 20-11 before Ligonier Valley rallied to cut it to 20-18.
But a big kill from Paige Jarrett gave P-O the ball back.
Josie Tekely served up three points to make 24-18 before the Lady Rams got a sideout on a service error.
But P-O was able to win the set and the game when Ligonier Valley couldn’t get the ball back over the net after a long rally.
Johnson finished the game with 12 digs, while London Cutler had 10 digs and seven kills.
Kalista Butler, who was honored before the game for notching her 1,000th assist, had 26 assists.
“She just continues to get better at distributing the ball and making good decisions,” Eckberg said. “Our hitters had a little bit of a slow start, but they did pick it up at the end.
“We had some nice service runs from a few different players. It was pretty close in that first set up until about 18 and then we had a push there at the end to seal things, which was really big for us. I think we did a good job.”
Kyleigh Kennedy ended the night with 10 kills, while Jayden Perks had five kills and two blocks.
The Lady Mounties improved to 23-7 overall. P-O travels to West Shamokin tonight in a quarterfinal matchup that begins at 7 p.m.