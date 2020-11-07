PHILIPSBURG — Two of District 6’s best players faced off against each other on Friday night as Northern Cambria took on Philipsburg-Osceola in the Class AA semis.
The matchup pitted Lady Colts’ senior Maggie Hogan against P-O’s phenom freshman Reese Hazelton.
Youth won out as the Lady Mounties swept the two-time defending state champions to reach the District 6 title game for the first time since 2013.
Philipsburg-Osceola won 25-23, 25-22 and 27-25.
“Northern Cambria is an outstanding team and I can’t say enough about Maggie,” said Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We were just hoping our 12 were better than their 12.
“A few points here and there were the difference. But, man, our kids are gutty. They fought real hard tonight. We were a little down staffwise and we had some issues here, but we had people fill right in. Next girl up.”
Despite being a little short-handed, the Lady Mounties came out swinging, with Hazelton leading the way. The freshman had eight kills in the first set.
But the Lady Colts also had a potent weapon in Hogan, who also had six kills and a block in the first set.
Philipsburg-Osceola led 18-14 at one point in the first set, before Northern came back. The two teams traded points, with the Lady Mounties able to pull out the 25-23 victory.
“I was a little concerned myself at times,” Eckberg said of the close sets. “It came down to rotations there against Northern. When Maggie is in the front row, they had the advantage. When Reese was in the front row, we had the advantage.
“So we just had to play even the rest of the way. But a couple of times we had to fight back just to get it even to get the matchups we wanted. That’s where kids stepped up and made some good passes.
“Kalista (Butler, our setter) sometimes doesn’t get the attention, but she is the one getting the ball to our hitters and she made some phenomenal plays tonight.”
Butler finished the game with 45 assists.
Northern Cambria took a 5-1 lead in the second set, before the Lady Mounties closed the gap before taking the lead during a four-point service run from London Cutler.
Cutler had 10 service points in the game along with 16 digs.
The Lady Mounties had several clutch performances on the night, something Eckberg says they have been working towards all year.
“Since the first week of practice we have talked about chemistry all the time,” he said. “Even if it isn’t your moment at this point, it could be three points from now. They need to be ready, and time and again they have proven that they could do that.
“Tonight, we had Josie Tekely rattle off four or five points at the end. So they are always ready to step in and fill in. Those are the things that make the difference against a great team like Northern Cambria.
“You can’t have kids that are timid. You have to be ready to play, and they sure did.”
Philipsburg-Osceola won the second set 25-22, setting up a chance to sweep the Lady Colts.
The set was close, with both teams trading the lead back and forth.
P-O led 20-15 at one point before Northern Cambria cut it to 21-20.
After a service error made it 24-23 Lady Colts, Tekely served up two points spearheaded by two Hazelton kills to make it 25-24.
A kill by Hogan made it 25-25. But another big kill by Hazelton gave the Lady Mounties the sideout.
Up 26-25, Butler served up the winner as the Lady Colts failed to get the ball back over the net, giving the hosts the 27-25 victory.
It was a different outcome than when the teams first played earlier this season. That experience helped the Lady Mounties immensely, Eckberg said.
“I’m sure they were scouting us as much as we were scouting them,” he said. “Just knowing their tendencies and them knowing ours, it came down to who could make a couple extra plays there, and fortunately, we came out on the good side.
“I told the kids we need to be ready regardless of who we play Tuesday. A win like tonight, it just builds character and it gives them confidence that they can go out next Tuesday and they can play just like that wherever we end up.”
Hazelton added 20 digs, while Butler had 11. Janey Johnson added 10 digs, while Jayden Perks had three blocks and two kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 17-0 with the victory. The Lady Mounties play for the District 6 Class AA title against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.