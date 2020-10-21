PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola continued to stay perfect on Tuesday night against Clearfield, needing just three sets to earn the victory.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-10, 25-3 and 25-13.
Philipsburg-Osceola did start out slow, as Clearfield made it 9-7 early in the match.
But the Lady Mounties made the adjustment and a five-point run at the service line from Janey Johnson helped kick things in gear.”
“We made a lot of our errors in the first 10 points of the match,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “There is alot of stuff going on besides winning points. Despite how well we are doing, we give the girls goals to hit each game.”
The Lady Mounties went on to win the set 25-10.
Philipsburg-Osceola came out much more focused in the second set, using their serving to help earn some quick points.
Kalista Butler made it 7-2 with a five-point run before Reese Hazelton stepped to the line and served 12 points up, including five aces.
“Reese is just a great player,” Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We were on our heels a lot, especially that second set. We just have to keep at it. If we are going to learn, it will be from a program like Philipsburg-Osceola.”
The third set saw the Lady Mounties get a chance to get some of their bench players in for varsity experience.
“We like to reward the girls who are playing well,” Eckberg said. “The girls really enjoy playing with each other and it helps keep the spirits up.”
One of those players was Sophie Granville, who had two kills, while Abby Lumadue had three service points.
The Lady Mounties needed just two long service runs from Johnson and Paige Jarrett to take the 25-13 victory.
Jarrett finished the night with eight service points and five kills.
Johnson had 12 service points and seven aces, while London Cutler had six digs.
Butler netted 23 assists and nine service points, while Jayden Perks tallied four kills.
“I think the girls did a good job settling in after the slow start,” Eckberg said. “Give credit to Clearfield as well. The score was 15-12 at one point in the match. They made the adjustment and responded.”
Lauren Ressler and Addy Ruiz each had three service points for the Lady Bison. Olivia Bender had a kill.
“We knew this match was going to be a challenge and that we would have to be ready to play,” Bailor said. “And I’m not disappointed with the effort the girls put in tonight. We saw a lot of good things.”
Clearfield dropped to 2-15 overall. The Lady Bison travel to Central on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 12-0. The Lady Mounties head to Penns Valley on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, P-O was a two-set winner.