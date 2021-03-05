PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team put on a show for its fans on Thursday night, downing Bellwood-Antis 60-39 in the team’s first home playoff win ever.
It was also the team’s first playoff win since the late Dennis Arnold took the 1996-97 Mounties to the D-6 playoffs and topped Penn Cambria 71-64.
“I think it’s great,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “It’s a testament to our kids and our coaches. We work hard.
“Bellwood is a great team and a great program. I felt like we came out on fire and we wanted to make a statement tonight.”
And make a statement they did. The Mounties were hitting threes from outside the arc, dunking and rebounding their way to the victory.
Philipsburg-Osceola also continued to widen its lead without leading scorer Ryan Whitehead on the floor. Whitehead picked up two fouls early and was forced to sit for several minutes.
The Mounties led just 17-16 after the first quarter, but were able to pull out to a 26-20 lead at the half.
Ryan Whitehead had eight points and eight rebounds, while Jake DeSimone had seven points in the first half.
The Mounties outrebounded the Blue Devils 53-17 on the night.
“That was one of the things we wanted to control — our turnovers and the glass,” Anderson said. “I felt like we could do a good job on that offensively and defensively. Tonight, it truly worked.”
P-O came out of the locker room and scored the first six points of the second half, going up 32-20 and setting the tone for the rest of the game.
“We are talking about freshman and sophomores out there,” said Anderson. “I just asked them to do their jobs, play with heart and play smart.”
And play smart they did.
The Mounties outscored the Blue Devils 18-7 in the third quarter, led by Jeremy Whitehead, who stepped up to lead after his older brother Ryan picked up another foul early in the third quarter.
The younger Whitehead had 15 of his 17 points in the second half.
“We talk about the smart guys win,” Anderson said. “Little brother came out tonight and did well.
“We talk about team situations and we started practicing these scenarios in case they happen (like Ryan getting in foul trouble). We were at Mifflin County and he was sick. They had to figure out how to win without him on the floor. And again it came to fruition tonight.”
Ryan Whitehead did make his mark on the night, putting down two dunks, including an alley-oop from Oliver Harpster.
Whitehead finished the night with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“That’s what Ryan does,” said Anderson. “He’s a human highlight reel. We practice these things and got on a roll. He was feeling good, so we just let Ryan be Ryan.”
The Mounties closed out the game on a 15-12 advantage, setting the final at 60-39.
Jake DeSimone finished the game with 16 points and eight rebounds. Harpster had six points, while Nick Johnson tallied eight rebounds and four points.
Aaron Depto had six rebounds, while Tristan Doyle had three.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 11-6 and will host Westmont Hilltop in the D-6 semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Hilltoppers were 65-48 winners over Penns Valley.
Bellwood-Antis—39
Z. Mallon 3 0-0 6, S. Mallon 2 1-1 5, Gibbons 2 0-1 4, Pellegrino 4 0-0 11, Z. Miller 3 0-2 7, Morris 3 0-0 6, Sweigert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-4 39.
Philipsburg-Osceola—60
DeSimone 7 0-0 16, Harpster 2 0-0 6, Depto 0 0-0 0, J. Whitehead 8 1-2 17, Doyle 1 0-0 2, R. Whitehead 7 0-0 15, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Snyder 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Putillion 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 1-2 60.
Three-pointers: Pellegrino 3, Z. Miller. DeSimone 2, Harpster 2, R. Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 16 4 7 12—39
P-O 17 10 18 15—60